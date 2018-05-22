Mapletree Greater China Commercial Trust : Disclosure Pursuant to Rule 704(31) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 14 February 2013 (as amended))

DISCLOSURE PURSUANT TO RULE 704(31) OF THE LISTING MANUAL OF THE SINGAPORE EXCHANGE SECURITIES TRADING LIMITED

22 May 2018 - Mapletree Greater China Commercial Trust Management Ltd. (the "Manager"), as the Manager of Mapletree Greater China Commercial Trust ("MGCCT"), wishes to announce that a subsidiary of MGCCT has entered into Bond Purchase Agreement and Loan Agreement (collectively the "Facilities").

For purpose of disclosure under Rule 704(31) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"), the Facilities contain conditions where a mandatory prepayment event ("Prepayment Event") may occur if:

i. the Manager resigns or is removed as the manager of MGCCT, without the prior consent in writing of the lenders of the Facilities;

ii. the replacement manager following the resignation or removal of the Manager is not appointed in accordance with the terms of the Trust Deed constituting MGCCT;

iii. the replacement manager following the resignation or removal of the Manager is not a direct or indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd, the Sponsor of MGCCT; and/or

iv. DBS Trustee Limited ceases to be the trustee of MGCCT without the prior consent from the lenders of the Facilities.

Should the Prepayment Event occur, the aggregate level of the Facilities (assuming the Facilities are drawn down in full) and existing outstanding borrowings of MGCCT that may be affected is approximately S$2,878.73 million (excluding interest).

As at the date of this announcement, none of the conditions described above has been breached.

