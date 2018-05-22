Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Mapletree Greater China Commercial Trust    MAPE   SG2F55990442

SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Mapletree Greater China Commercial Trust : Disclosure Pursuant to Rule 704(31) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2018 | 02:33pm CEST

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 14 February 2013 (as amended))

_________________________________________________________________________________________

ANNOUNCEMENT

DISCLOSURE PURSUANT TO RULE 704(31) OF THE LISTING MANUAL OF THE SINGAPORE EXCHANGE SECURITIES TRADING LIMITED

22 May 2018 - Mapletree Greater China Commercial Trust Management Ltd. (the "Manager"), as the Manager of Mapletree Greater China Commercial Trust ("MGCCT"), wishes to announce that a subsidiary of MGCCT has entered into Bond Purchase Agreement and Loan Agreement (collectively the "Facilities").

For purpose of disclosure under Rule 704(31) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"), the Facilities contain conditions where a mandatory prepayment event ("Prepayment Event") may occur if:

  • i. the Manager resigns or is removed as the manager of MGCCT, without the prior consent in writing of the lenders of the Facilities;

  • ii. the replacement manager following the resignation or removal of the Manager is not appointed in accordance with the terms of the Trust Deed constituting MGCCT;

  • iii. the replacement manager following the resignation or removal of the Manager is not a direct or indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd, the Sponsor of MGCCT; and/or

  • iv. DBS Trustee Limited ceases to be the trustee of MGCCT without the prior consent from the lenders of the Facilities.

Should the Prepayment Event occur, the aggregate level of the Facilities (assuming the Facilities are drawn down in full) and existing outstanding borrowings of MGCCT that may be affected is approximately S$2,878.73 million (excluding interest).

As at the date of this announcement, none of the conditions described above has been breached.

1

Mapletree Greater China Commercial Trust Management Ltd.

10 Pasir Panjang Road, #13-01 Mapletree Business City, Singapore 117438

Tel 65 6377 6111 Fax 65 6273 2753www.mapletreegreaterchinacommercialtrust.comCo. Reg No. 201229323R

By order of the Board Wan Kwong Weng

Joint Company Secretary

Mapletree Greater China Commercial Trust Management Ltd. (Company Registration No. 201229323R)

As Manager of Mapletree Greater China Commercial Trust

Important Notice

This announcement is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for units in MGCCT ("Units"). This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States and should not be distributed, forwarded to or transmitted in or into any jurisdiction where to do so might constitute a violation of applicable securities laws or regulations.

The value of Units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by the Manager, or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that Unitholders of MGCCT may only deal in their Units through trading on the SGX-ST. Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

The past performance of MGCCT and the Manager is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of MGCCT and the Manager.

2

Disclaimer

Mapletree Greater China Commercial Trust published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 12:32:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAPLETREE GREATER CHINA CO
02:33pMAPLETREE GREATER CHINA COMMERCIAL T : Disclosure Pursuant to Rule 704(31) of th..
PU
05/11MAPLETREE GREATER CHINA COMMERCIAL T : Announcement pursuant to Rule 704(17)(C) ..
PU
05/11MAPLETREE GREATER CHINA COMMERCIAL T : Disclosure pursuant to Rule 704(31) of th..
PU
05/08MAPLETREE GREATER CHINA COMMERCIAL T : Issue of 311,602,000 New Units in Mapletr..
PU
05/07MAPLETREE GREATER CHINA COMMERCIAL T : Details of Cumulative Distribution in Con..
PU
05/02MAPLETREE GREATER CHINA COMMERCIAL T : Receipt of In-Principle Approval for List..
PU
04/26MAPLETREE GREATER CHINA COMMERCIAL T : Results of the Private Placement and Pric..
PU
04/25MAPLETREE GREATER CHINA COMMERCIAL T : Notice of Cumulative Distribution Books C..
PU
04/25MAPLETREE GREATER CHINA COMMERCIAL T : Change from Semi-Annual Distribution to Q..
PU
04/24MAPLETREE GREATER CHINA COMMERCIAL T : Results of Extraordinary General Meeting ..
PU
More news
Financials ( SGD)
Sales 2019 391 M
EBIT 2019 294 M
Net income 2019 260 M
Debt 2019 2 492 M
Yield 2019 6,70%
P/E ratio 2019 13,75
P/E ratio 2020 18,56
EV / Sales 2019 15,7x
EV / Sales 2020 15,0x
Capitalization 3 645 M
Chart MAPLETREE GREATER CHINA CO
Duration : Period :
Mapletree Greater China Co Technical Analysis Chart | MAPE | SG2F55990442 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends MAPLETREE GREATER CHINA CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1,33  SGD
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pei Pei Chow Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kah Woh Ma Non-Executive Chairman
Wah Keong Ng Chief Financial Officer
Khien Kwok Independent Non-Executive Director
Yoon Khong Hiew Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAPLETREE GREATER CHINA COMMERCIAL TRUST-5.69%2 719
GECINA-6.95%12 713
ICADE-2.36%6 988
GPT GROUP-6.26%6 556
MIRVAC GROUP-5.11%6 275
SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES TRUST-14.31%3 819
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.