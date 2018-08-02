Mapletree Industrial Trust : Disclosure of Interest / Changes in Interest of Trustee-Manager / Responsible Person

Explanatory Notes

Part I - General

1. Name of Listed Issuer: Mapletree Industrial Trust

2. Type of Listed Issuer:Registered/Recognised Business Trust ✔ Real Estate Investment Trust

3. Name of Trustee-Manager/Responsible Person: Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd.

4. Is the Trustee-Manager/Responsible Person also a substantial unitholder of the Listed Issuer? Yes ✔ No

Transaction A 1. Date of acquisition of or change in interest:

2. Date on which the Trustee-Manager/Responsible Person became aware of the acquisition of, or change in, interest(if different from item 1 above, please specify the date):

3. Explanation (if the date of becoming aware is different from the date of acquisition of, or change in, interest):

4. Type of securities which are the subject of the transaction (more than one option may be chosen): ✔ Ordinary voting units Other type of units (excluding ordinary voting units) Rights/Options/Warrants over units Debentures Rights/Options over debentures Others (please specify):

5. Number of units, rights, options, warrants and/or principal amount of debentures acquired or disposed of by Trustee-Manager/Responsible Person: 745,290 units

6. Amount of consideration paid or received by Trustee-Manager/Responsible Person (excluding brokerage and stamp duties):

Part II - Transaction Details

02-Aug-2018

02-Aug-2018

406,628 units @ S$1.8978 per unit and 338,662 units @ S$2.0079 per unit

7. Circumstance giving rise to the interest or change in interest: Acquisition of: Securities via market transaction Securities via off-market transaction (e.g. married deals) Securities via physical settlement of derivatives or other securities Securities pursuant to rights issue Securities via a placement Securities following conversion/exercise of rights, options, warrants or other convertibles Securities as part of management, acquisition and/or divestment fees paid by the Listed Issuer Disposal of: Securities via market transaction Securities via off-market transaction (e.g. married deals) Other circumstances: Acceptance of take-over offer for Listed Issuer ✔ Corporate action by Listed Issuer (please specify): MIT has issued a total of 745,290 new units to the Manager today as payment of: (a) base fees relating to the management of the Flatted Factories portfolio acquired in 2011 from JTC Corporation and MIT's 40% interest in the 14 data centres in USA acquired through Mapletree Redwood Data Centre Trust; and (b) acquisition fee in respect of the acquisition of 7 Tai Seng Drive. Following the issuance, the Manager holds 10,963,230 units in MIT and total number of MIT units in issue is 1,886,353,807. Others (please specify):

8. Quantum of interests in securities held by Trustee-Manager/Responsible Person before and after the transaction. Please complete relevant table(s) below (for example, Table 1 should be completed if the change relates to ordinary voting units of the Listed Issuer; Table 4 should be completed if the change relates to debentures): Table 1. Change in respect of ordinary voting units of Listed Issuer

Immediately before the transaction Direct Interest Deemed Interest Total No. of ordinary voting units held: 10,217,940 0 10,217,940 As a percentage of total no. of ordinary voting units: 0.54 0 0.54 Immediately after the transaction Direct Interest Deemed Interest Total No. of ordinary voting units held: 10,963,230 0 10,963,230 As a percentage of total no. of ordinary voting units: 0.58 0 0.58

9. Circumstances giving rise to deemed interests (if the interest is such): [You may attach a chart(s) in item 10 to illustrate how the Trustee-Manager/Responsible Person's deemed interest, as set out in item 8 tables 1 to 6, arises] 10. Attachments (if any): (The total file size for all attachment(s) should not exceed 1MB.)

11. If this is a replacement of an earlier notification, please provide: (a) SGXNet announcement reference of the first notification which was announced on SGXNet (the "Initial Announcement"): (b) Date of the Initial Announcement: (c) 15-digit transaction reference number of the relevant transaction in the Form 6 which was attached in the Initial Announcement:

12. Remarks (if any): Transaction Reference Number (auto-generated): Item 13 is to be completed by an individual submitting this notification form on behalf of the Trustee-Manager/ Responsible Person. 13. Particulars of Individual completing this notification form: (a) Name of Individual: (b) Designation: (c) Name of entity:

The percentage of unitholdings before and after the transaction is calculated based on 1,886,353,807 units issued.

3 6 4 3 4 3 3 4 3 1 5 3 9 1 2