MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST (MAPI)

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST (MAPI)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Mapletree Industrial Trust : Payment of Manager's Base Fee and Acquisition Fee By Way of Issue of Units in Mapletree Industrial Trust

08/02/2018 | 04:20pm CEST

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 29 January 2008 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

PAYMENT OF MANAGER'S BASE FEE AND ACQUISITION FEE BY WAY OF ISSUE OF UNITS IN MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST

2 August 2018 - Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd., as manager (the "Manager") of Mapletree Industrial Trust ("MIT"), wishes to announce that 745,290 new units in MIT ("New Units") have been issued to the Manager as payment of the base fee1 in relation to certain properties of MIT and as payment of the acquisition fee in respect of the acquisition of 7 Tai Seng Drive, Singapore2.

(A)PAYMENT OF BASE FEE IN RELATION TO MANAGEMENT OF CERTAIN PROPERTIES BY WAY OF ISSUE OF NEW UNITS

406,628 New Units have been issued to the Manager as payment of the base fee at the issue price of S$1.8978 per unit in relation to the management of certain properties of MIT. The issue price is based on the 10-day volume-weighted average traded price of MIT prior to and ended on 30 June 2018. The issuance of the abovementioned New Units was computed based on the following:

1. 100% of base fee attributable to the Flatted Factories portfolio acquired in 2011 from JTC Corporation3; and

  • 1 Under the Trust Deed, the Manager is entitled to a base fee of 0.5% per annum of the value of MIT's Deposited Property or such higher percentage as may be approved by an Extraordinary Resolution of a meeting of

    Unitholders.

  • 2 Details can be found in the press release dated 27 April 2018 titled "Mapletree Industrial Trust to Grow Hi-Tech Buildings Segment with Acquisition and Upgrading of 7 Tai Seng Drive".

  • 3 Details can be found in the announcement dated 27 July 2011 titled "Launch of Equity Fund Raising to Raise in

    Excess of S$174.80 million to Part Finance Acquisition of Tranche 2 of JTC's Second Phase Divestment Exercise Portfolio".

2. 50% of base fee in relation to MIT's 40.0% interest in the portfolio of 14 data centres in the United States of America acquired through Mapletree Redwood Data Centre Trust4.

(B)

PAYMENT OF ACQUISITION FEE BY WAY OF ISSUE OF NEW UNITS

338,662 New Units have been issued to the Manager as payment of the acquisition fee in respect of the acquisition of 7 Tai Seng Drive, Singapore (the "Acquisition Fee Units") at the issue price of S$2.0079 per unit. The issue price of the Acquisition Fee Units is based on the 10-day volume-weighted average traded price of MIT prior to and ended on 1 August 2018.

As the acquisition is considered an "interested party transaction" under Appendix 6 (Property Funds) of the Code on Collective Investment Schemes, the acquisition fee of S$0.68 million to the Manager is in the form of units in MIT, which shall not be sold within one year from the date of issuance.

Following the issuance, the Manager holds 10,963,230 units in MIT and the total number of MIT units in issue is 1,886,353,807.

By Order of the Board

Wan Kwong Weng

Joint Company Secretary

Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd. (Company Registration No. 201015667D)

As Manager of Mapletree Industrial Trust

4

Details can be found in the announcement dated 24 October 2017 titled "Joint Venture with Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd to Acquire a Portfolio of 14 Data Centres in the United States of America".

Important Notice

The value of the Units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by the Manager, or any of its affiliates. An investment in the Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that Unitholders of MIT may only deal in their Units through trading on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"). Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

The past performance of MIT is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of MIT.

Disclaimer

Mapletree Industrial Trust published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 14:19:08 UTC
