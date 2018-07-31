Mapletree Logistics Trust : Issue Price Of New Units To Be Issued Pursuant To The Distribution Reinvestment Plan For The Balance 1QFY18/19 Distribution

Log in
07/31/2018 | 01:18pm CEST

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 5 July 2004 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

ISSUE PRICE OF NEW UNITS TO BE ISSUED PURSUANT TO THE DISTRIBUTION REINVESTMENT PLAN FOR THE BALANCE 1Q FY18/19 DISTRIBUTION

Further to the announcement dated 23 July 2018 by Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd., as manager (the "Manager") of Mapletree Logistics Trust ("MLT") in relation to the application of the distribution reinvestment plan ("DRP") to MLT's distribution for the period from 05 June 2018 to 30 June 2018 (the "Balance 1Q FY18/19 Distribution"), the Manager wishes to announce that the issue price of the new units in MLT ("Units") to be issued under the DRP is S$1.2476 per Unit.

The issue price represents a 2%1 discount to the adjusted volume-weighted average traded price2 per Unit ("adjusted VWAP") for all trades on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") during the period of 10 market days prior to and ending on the Books Closure Date ("BCD") of 31 July 2018.

The notice of election is expected to be despatched to all Eligible Unitholders3 on 6 August 2018 for which an announcement will be issued accordingly.

By Order of the Board

Wan Kwong Weng

Joint Company Secretary

Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd. (Company Registration No. 200500947N) As Manager of Mapletree Logistics Trust

31 July 2018

  • 1 The issue price represents effectively a 2% discount to the volume-weighted average traded price per Unit for all trades on the SGX-ST during the period of 10 market days prior to and ending on the BCD.

  • 2 The adjusted VWAP is computed based on the volume-weighted average traded price per Unit for all trades on the SGX-ST for each of the market days during the period of 10 market days prior to and ending on the BCD and subtracting the Balance 1Q FY18/19 Distribution of 0.559 cents per Unit for each of the market days prior to the first day of "ex-distribution" trading.

  • 3 "Eligible Unitholders" means persons registered as unitholders of MLT in the Depository Register as at 5.00 p.m. on the Books Closure Date of 31 July 2018 and with registered mailing address in Singapore.

Important Notice

This Announcement is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for units in MLT ("Units"). The value of Units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager, or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that Unitholders of MLT may only deal in their Units through trading on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

The past performance of MLT is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of MLT.

The information in this Announcement must not be published outside the Republic of Singapore and in particular, but without limitation, must not be published in any United States edition of any publication.

Disclaimer

Mapletree Logistics Trust published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 11:17:02 UTC
