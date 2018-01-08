Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Mapletree Logistics Trust    MAPL   SG1S03926213

SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Mapletree Logistics Trust : to Acquire Remaining 38% of Hong Kong Property, Shatin No. 3, for HKD610 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2018 | 03:04am CET

For Immediate Release

Mapletree Logistics Trust To Acquire Remaining 38% of Hong Kong Property, Shatin No. 3, for HKD610 Million

Singapore, 5 January 2018 - Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd., as manager (the "Manager") of Mapletree Logistics Trust ("MLT"), is pleased to announce that HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) Limited (in its capacity as trustee of MLT) has, through one of MLT's wholly-owned subsidiaries, entered into a Sale and Purchase Agreement with a third party vendor (the "Vendor") for the acquisition of the remaining 38% in strata share value of Shatin No. 3 located at No. 22, On Sum Street, Shatin, New Territories, Hong Kong for a purchase consideration of HKD610.0 million (S$103.7 million1) (the "Acquisition"). With this acquisition, MLT's interest in Shatin No. 3 will increase to 100%.

Ms Ng Kiat, Chief Executive Officer of the Manager, said: "This acquisition presents a rare opportunity for us to gain full ownership of Shatin No. 3, a strata-titled logistics property in Hong Kong SAR. The property has been in MLT's portfolio since 2006 with a consistent track record of strong operating performance. We believe that there is potential for the whole building to be repositioned through asset enhancements to attract higher value tenants. Following on our recent acquisition of Mapletree Logistics Hub Tsing Yi, this acquisition will further expand MLT's presence in Hong Kong, an attractive market that enjoys healthy organic growth due to supply constraints."

Shatin No. 3 (the "Property") is a strata-titled building comprising an 18-storey warehouse with cargo lift access. It has a total net lettable area of approximately 39,125 square metres ("sqm") on a site area of 3,400 sqm. Located within Shatin, a well-established logistics micro-market and the second largest warehouse market in Hong Kong, the Property enjoys good connectivity to key transportation infrastructure and the population centres of Hong Kong. It is served by a comprehensive highway system linking it to the city centre (20-25 minutes drive away), the Hong Kong International Airport (35 minutes), the container terminals (25 minutes) and the mainland China boundary (25-30 minutes), making it a popular location for the distribution of goods and freight forwarding.

1 Based on exchange rate of S$1 = HKD5.88.

The Acquisition, which consolidates MLT's ownership in the Property to 100%, will enable MLT to gain full control and flexibility to add value to the Property through active asset management including refurbishment and asset repositioning strategies. The Manager intends to reposition the building with the objective of generating a higher yield and improved capital value for MLT's Unitholders.

The 38% interest in the Property is being acquired on an 'as-is-where-is' basis with vacant possession except for one floor which will be leased back to the Vendor on a short tenure. CBRE Limited ("CBRE") has independently valued it at HKD615.0 million as at 31 December 2017 based on the discounted cash flow method and the income capitalisation method.

The purchase consideration of HKD610.0 million was arrived at on a willing-buyer and willing-seller basis pursuant to negotiations with the Vendor and taking into consideration CBRE's valuation. The total costs of the Acquisition are estimated at approximately HKD677.0 million (S$115.1 million1), which include stamp fees, other professional fees and the acquisition fee payable to the Manager of HKD6.1 million, being 1% of the purchase consideration. The Manager intends to finance the Acquisition via bank borrowings and internal funds.

The Acquisition is expected to complete by January 2018. Post completion of the Acquisition, MLT's aggregate leverage ratio is expected to be approximately 39%, while its total portfolio will comprise 125 properties with a book value of S$6.3 billion2.

= END =

About Mapletree Logistics Trust

MLT, the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore, was listed on the SGX-ST Mainboard on 28 July 2005. MLT's principal strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets. As at 30 October 2017, it has a portfolio of 125 logistics assets in Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia and Vietnam, with a total book value of S$6.2 billion. MLT is managed by Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd. For more information, please visit www.mapletreelogisticstrust.com.

2 Based on the book value of investment properties as at 30 September 2017 and including the acquisition of Mapletree Logistics Hub Tsing Yi, Hong Kong which was completed on 12 October 2017.

For enquiries, please contact: Ms Lum Yuen May

Vice President, Investor Relations Tel: +65 6659 3671

Email:[email protected]

Important Notice

The value of units in MLT ("Units") and the income from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that Unitholders may only deal in their Units through trading on the SGX-ST. Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units. The past performance of MLT is not necessarily indicative of its future performance.

This release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representatives examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from similar developments, shifts in expected levels of property rental income, changes in operating expenses, including employee wages, benefits and training, property expenses and governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and the terms necessary to support future business. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements, which are based on current view of management on future events.

Mapletree Logistics Trust published this content on 08 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2018 02:04:05 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST
03:04a MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST : to Acquire Remaining 38% of Hong Kong Property, Shat..
2017 MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST : Payment of Acquisition, Base, Property Management an..
2017 MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST : Proposed Divestment of Senai-UPS in Malaysia for MYR..
2017 MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST : Disclosure of Interest/Changes in Interest of Direct..
2017 MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST : Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director wh..
2017 MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST : Disclosure of Interest/Changes in Interest of Direct..
2017 MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST : 2Q FY17/18 Financial Results - Presentation
2017 MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST : 2Q FY17/18 Financial Results - Financial Statements
2017 MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST : Disclosure of Interest/Changes in Interest of Substa..
2017 MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST : Completion of Acquisition of Mapletree Logistics Hub..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 Mapletree Logistics Trust Units Real Estate Investment Trust 2017 Q2 - Result..
Financials ( SGD)
Sales 2018 409 M
EBIT 2018 302 M
Net income 2018 226 M
Debt 2018 2 280 M
Yield 2018 5,75%
P/E ratio 2018 17,10
P/E ratio 2019 16,03
EV / Sales 2018 15,7x
EV / Sales 2019 14,8x
Capitalization 4 127 M
Chart MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST
Duration : Period :
Mapletree Logistics Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MAPL | SG1S03926213 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 1,28  SGD
Spread / Average Target -5,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kiat Ng Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chong Kwee Lee Non-Executive Chairman
Ming Rean Lim Chief Financial Officer
Yoon Khong Hiew Non-Executive Director
Soy Yoong Pok Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST2.27%3 113
EQUINIX INC-1.16%35 045
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-1.42%23 067
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%20 719
REALTY INCOME CORP-3.10%15 569
VORNADO REALTY TRUST-4.32%14 324
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.