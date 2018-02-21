Marathon Petroleum Corporation : Free Post Earnings Research Report: Marathon Petroleum’s Revenues Surged 22.9%

Stock Monitor: PBF Energy Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, Marathon reported revenues and other income of $21.24 billion, up 22.9% compared to $17.28 billion in Q4 2016. The Company's revenue numbers exceeded analysts' expectations of $19.7 billion.

For the full year FY17, Marathon generated revenues and other income of $75.37 billion compared to $63.36 billion in FY16.

During Q4 2017, Marathon's total income from operations was $1.12 billion compared to $553 million in Q4 2016.

Marathon reported earnings of $2.02 billion, or $4.09 per diluted share, in Q4 2017 compared to $227 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. During the reported quarter, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 2017 (TCJA) significantly revised the US corporate income tax law by reducing the corporate income tax rate to 21%. As a result of re-measuring certain net deferred tax liabilities using the lower corporate tax rate, the Company's earnings included a tax benefit of approximately $3.04 per diluted share for Q4 2017. Marathon's earnings, adjusted for pre-tax gains, were $1.05 per share for Q4 2017, and were ahead of Wall Street's estimates of $0.96 per share.

Marathon's earnings were $3.43 billion, or $6.70 per diluted share, for FY17 compared to $1.17 billion, or $2.21 per diluted share, for FY16. For FY17, the Company's earnings included a tax benefit of approximately $2.93 per diluted share.

Segment Results

During Q4 2017, Marathon's Refining & Marketing (R&M) segment's income from operations soared 341% to $732 million compared to $166 million in Q4 2016. The increase in the segment's income was primarily a result of a $1.81 per barrel increase in the R&M margin, primarily due to higher blended crack spreads and utilization rates, as well as the widening of the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) / Light Louisiana Sweet (LLS) crude oil differential. The US Gulf Coast and Chicago LLS blended 6-3-2-1 crack spread increased to $9.75 per barrel in Q4 2017 from $7.39 per barrel in Q4 2016. Refinery throughputs exceeded 2 million barrels per day in the reported quarter, while crude oil capacity utilization was 101% in Q4 2017 compared to 93% in Q4 2016.

For Q4 2017, Marathon's Speedway segment's income from operations totaled $149 million compared to $165 million in Q4 2016. The decline in the segment's y-o-y results was primarily due to higher operating expenses and lower merchandise margin. The Speedway segment's light product margin increased to $0.1772 per gallon in the reported quarter from $0.1617 per gallon in Q4 2016.

Marathon's Midstream segment's income from operations, which primarily reflects the results of MPLX's operations on a 100% basis, was $343 million in Q4 2017 compared to $296 million for Q4 2016. The y-o-y growth was primarily due to higher natural gas and NGL gathering, processing, and fractionating volumes, and changes in natural gas and NGL prices. The segment's results also benefited from the acquisition of the Ozark Pipeline in Q1 2017 and Marathon's ownership interest in the Bakken Pipeline system.

Financial Position and Liquidity

On December 31, 2017, Marathon had $3 billion in cash and cash equivalents; $2.5 billion available under a revolving credit agreement; $1 billion available under a 364-day bank revolving credit facility; and approximately $750 million available under its $750 million trade receivables securitization facility.

During FY17, Marathon returned over $3 billion of capital to its shareholders through dividends and share repurchases; with $945 million returned in Q4 2017, including $750 million in share repurchases.

Capital Investment Plan

Marathon announced its capital investment plan for FY18, totaling approximately $1.6 billion.

For the R&M segment, Marathon announced a capital plan of $950 million, out of which approximately $400 million is growth capital focused on optimizing the Galveston Bay refinery, upgrading residual fuel oils to higher-value products, maximizing distillate production, and expanding light product placement flexibility. Sustaining capital is approximately $550 million, which includes approximately $210 million related to regulatory spending for Tier 3 gasoline.

The Speedway segment's capital plan is $530 million, a $150 million increase from FY17. This significant increase in Speedway's capital allocation is primarily targeted for construction of new store locations, as well as remodeling and rebuilding existing locations. The capital plan also includes approximately $100 million to support corporate activities and the remaining assets in Marathon's Midstream segment, excluding MPLX.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 20, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Marathon Petroleum's stock fell 2.47%, ending the trading session at $66.25.

Volume traded for the day: 3.24 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month ? up 6.84%; previous six-month period ? up 32.21%; past twelve-month period ? up 32.45%; and year-to-date ? up 0.41%

After yesterday's close, Marathon Petroleum's market cap was at $32.30 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 20.72.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.78%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors