MARCUS & MILLICHAP INC (MMI)

MARCUS & MILLICHAP INC (MMI)
Marcus & Millichap : Jordyn Berger Joins IPA in Chicago as a Director of Seniors Housing

03/19/2018 | 04:02pm CET

Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), has hired Jordyn Berger as a director of the firm’s IPA-Seniors Housing group. Berger will focus on structuring and arranging debt, mezzanine and equity capital for owners, operators and developers of independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing facilities.

Most recently, Berger served as director of acquisitions for Enlivant, a private equity- backed assisted living owner-operator, and as acquisitions manager for Ventas Inc., a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust.

“Jordyn brings an unprecedented level of capital markets expertise and experience to her new position,” said Alan Pontius, national director of specialty divisions. “She will work closely with our Chicago-based seniors housing team, led by Mark Myers and Joshua Jandris, who together have closed $4.4 billion in seniors housing transactions across 41 states. Given Jordyn’s analytic expertise, acquisition experience and capital markets knowledge, she is a strong fit for this role,” Pontius stated. “This team addition is a huge win for our clients and for IPA-Seniors Housing.”

Berger began her career with JP Morgan Chase as a real estate banking credit analyst and underwriter in the firm’s commercial real estate banking division. She has also served as a capital markets associate for Cohen Financial and Jones Lang LaSalle. Berger received a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and is an active member of the American Seniors Housing Association Rising Leaders.

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With over 1,800 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed nearly 9,000 transactions in 2017 with a value of approximately $42.2 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry’s most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com

About Institutional Property Advisors

With a network of senior-level investment advisors located throughout the United States, Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) is qualified to meet the needs of institutional and major private investors. IPA’s combination of real estate investment and capital markets expertise, industry-leading technology, superior support services and acclaimed research offer customized solutions for the acquisition and disposition of institutional properties and portfolios. www.IPAusa.com


© Business Wire 2018
