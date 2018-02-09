Marfrig Global Foods : Consolidated Form - CVM 358 - January

Marfrig Global Foods S.A.
Management and Related Person´s Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company - Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002
CONSOLIDATED FORM
In JANUARY/2018 there were transactions with securities and derivatives, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002. The % of participation for this month was calculated based on 621,279,822 shares.
Securities/ Derivatives
Securities CharacteristicsBroker
Operation
Day
Quantity
Price (R$)
Volume (R$)
Shares Shares Shares Shares Shares Shares Shares Shares Shares Shares Shares
Common
Santander
Return of leased stocks
Common
Common
Fator Santander Santander Santander Santander
Stock Lending Return of leased stocks
05/01/2018
08/01/2018
15/01/2018
(250,000)
200,000
(8,500)
- - -
- - -
Common
Sell - Term
29/01/2018
(100,000)
Final Balance
