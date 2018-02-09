Marfrig Global Foods : Consolidated Form - CVM 358 - January

Marfrig Global Foods S.A.

Management and Related Person´s Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company - Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002

CONSOLIDATED FORM

In JANUARY/2018 there were transactions with securities and derivatives, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002. The % of participation for this month was calculated based on 621,279,822 shares.

Movements

Securities/ Derivatives

Securities CharacteristicsBroker

Operation

Day

Quantity

Price (R$)

Volume (R$)

Common

Santander

Return of leased stocks

Common

Common

Fator Santander Santander Santander Santander

Stock Lending Return of leased stocks

05/01/2018

08/01/2018

15/01/2018

(250,000)

200,000

(8,500)

- - -

- - -

Common

Sell - Term

29/01/2018

(100,000)

R$ 6.76 -R$ 676,000.00 Common Buy - Term Sell - Term Buy - Term 29/01/2018 100,000

R$ 6.83 R$ 683,440.00 Common 31/01/2018 (500,000)

R$ 6.94 -R$ 3,470,000.00 Common Fator 31/01/2018 500,000

R$ 7.01 R$ 3,505,750.00 Common Fator Buy Buy Buy Buy 11/01/2018 200,000

R$ 7.06 R$ 1,412,000.00 Common Fator 08/01/2018 200,000

R$ 7.15 R$ 1,430,000.00 Common Fator 09/01/2018 164,800

R$ 7.05 R$ 1,161,115.04 Common Fator 10/01/2018 24,700

R$ 7.05

R$ 174,135.00

Final Balance