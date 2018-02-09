Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Marfrig Global Foods    MRFG3   BRMRFGACNOR0

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS (MRFG3)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Marfrig Global Foods : Consolidated Form - CVM 358 - January

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/09/2018 | 05:06pm EST

Marfrig Global Foods S.A.

Management and Related Person´s Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company - Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002

CONSOLIDATED FORM

In JANUARY/2018 there were transactions with securities and derivatives, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002. The % of participation for this month was calculated based on 621,279,822 shares.

Movements

Securities/ Derivatives

Securities CharacteristicsBroker

Operation

Day

Quantity

Price (R$)

Volume (R$)

Shares Shares Shares Shares Shares Shares Shares Shares Shares Shares Shares

Common

Santander

Return of leased stocks

Common

Common

Fator Santander Santander Santander Santander

Stock Lending Return of leased stocks

05/01/2018

08/01/2018

15/01/2018

(250,000)

200,000

(8,500)

- - -

- - -

Common

Sell - Term

29/01/2018

(100,000)

  • R$ 6.76

    -R$ 676,000.00

    Common

    Buy - Term Sell - Term Buy - Term

    29/01/2018

    100,000

  • R$ 6.83

    R$ 683,440.00

    Common

    31/01/2018

    (500,000)

  • R$ 6.94

    -R$ 3,470,000.00

    Common

    Fator

    31/01/2018

    500,000

  • R$ 7.01

    • R$ 3,505,750.00

      Common

      Fator

      Buy Buy Buy Buy

      11/01/2018

      200,000

  • R$ 7.06

    • R$ 1,412,000.00

      Common

      Fator

      08/01/2018

      200,000

  • R$ 7.15

    • R$ 1,430,000.00

      Common

      Fator

      09/01/2018

      164,800

  • R$ 7.05

    • R$ 1,161,115.04

      Common

      Fator

      10/01/2018

      24,700

  • R$ 7.05

  • R$ 174,135.00

Final Balance

Marfrig Global Foods SA published this content on 09 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2018 22:05:06 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS
05:06p MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS : Consolidated Form - CVM 358 - January
01/18 MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS : Results of the final settlement of the Cash Tender Offers
01/11 MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS : Senior Notes Issuance
01/11 MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting
01/05 MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS : Senior Notes Tender Offers
2017 MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS : Senior Notes Issuance - Uruguay
2017 MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS : Special Tax Regularization Program (“PERT”)
2017 MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting
2017 MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS : Operação Acrônimo - Final Investigation Report
2017 Pilgrim's Pride to pay $1 billion for UK unit of parent JBS
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 Marfrig Global Foods' (MRRTY) CEO Martin Secco Arias on Q3 2017 Results - Ear..
2017 Marfrig Global Foods SA ADR 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
2017 Marfrig Global Foods SA ADR reports Q3 results
2017 Marfrig Global Foods' (MRRTY) CEO Martin Secco Arias on Q2 2017 Results - Ear..
2017 Marfrig Global Foods SA ADR reports Q2 results
Financials ( BRL)
Sales 2017 20 026 M
EBIT 2017 1 228 M
Net income 2017 -371 M
Debt 2017 6 697 M
Yield 2017 0,27%
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 28,71
EV / Sales 2017 0,53x
EV / Sales 2018 0,52x
Capitalization 3 989 M
Chart MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS
Duration : Period :
Marfrig Global Foods Technical Analysis Chart | MRFG3 | BRMRFGACNOR0 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 8,04  BRL
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Secco Arias Chief Executive Officer
Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos Chairman
José Eduardo de Oliveira Miron Director-IR, Financial & Administrative
Alain Emilie Henry Martinet Director
Carlos Geraldo Langoni Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS-12.30%1 216
TYSON FOODS-9.49%27 156
HORMEL FOODS-10.03%17 058
WH GROUP LTD-2.48%17 012
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT--.--%13 118
JBS SA-2.04%7 983
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.