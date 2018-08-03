Marfrig Global Foods : Notice on Transactions with Related Parties

Reasons for the issuer's management to consider that the related-party transaction has been entered into at an arm's length basis

The negotiation between Marfrig, Marcos and Marcia was conducted under conditions of sale of ownership interest strictly compatible with those practiced in the market. The transaction was the subject of consideration and approval by the Audit Committee and the Financial and Risk Management Committee of Marfrig, and will be supported by the technical Valuation Report to be prepared by an independent audit firm. The objective of the investment in the repurchase is aligned with the strategic plan since the expansion of Marfrig's primary processing capacity in the last year required it to maintain - due to commercial and food safety reasons - larger inventories of raw material (cattle). The transaction value is in line and in accordance with the values practiced by the market, as a significant portion of the assets is composed of head of cattle, whose value is publicly known and duly referenced by the market. Thus, the transaction pricing followed all of these parameters.