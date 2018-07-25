Log in
MARINE PRODUCTS CORP. (MPX)
Marine Products Corporation : Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

07/25/2018 | 06:46am EDT

ATLANTA, July 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share payable September 10, 2018 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on August 10, 2018. 

Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) designs, manufactures and distributes premium-branded Chaparral sterndrive, jet drive and outboard pleasure boats, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.  The Company continues to diversify its product lines through product innovation and is prepared to consider strategic acquisition targets.  With premium brands, a solid capital structure, and a strong independent dealer network, Marine Products Corporation is prepared to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and to generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value.  For more information on Marine Products Corporation visit our website at www.marineproductscorp.com.

For information contact:

BEN M. PALMER
Chief Financial Officer
(404) 321-7910
[email protected]

JIM LANDERS
Vice President, Corporate Finance
(404) 321-2162
[email protected]

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marine-products-corporation-announces-regular-quarterly-cash-dividend-300685999.html

SOURCE Marine Products Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
