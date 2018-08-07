Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc    MRNS

MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC (MRNS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Marinus Pharmaceuticals to Present at Wedbush/PacGrow Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 01:31pm CEST

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:MRNS) (the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced that Edward F. Smith, Chief Financial Officer will present a company overview at the Wedbush/PacGrow Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 4:15 p.m. ET.  The conference will take place in New York.

A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed through the company’s website, www.marinuspharma.com. An archived version of the presentation will be available for 30 days.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of ganaxolone, which offers a new mechanism of action, demonstrated efficacy and safety, and convenient dosing to improve the lives of patients suffering from epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Ganaxolone is a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure, anti-depressant and anti-anxiety effects. Ganaxolone is being developed in three different dose forms (IV, capsule and liquid) intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings.  Marinus has initiated the first ever pivotal study in children with CDKL5 deficiency disorder, a rare form of epilepsy, and is currently conducting studies in patients with postpartum depression and refractory status epilepticus. For more information visit www.marinuspharma.com. Please follow us on Twitter: @MarinusPharma.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Marinus, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend”, “believe”, and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.  Examples of forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, among others, statements regarding our interpretation of preclinical studies, development plans for our product candidate, including the development of dose forms, the clinical trial testing schedule and milestones, the ability to complete enrollment in our clinical trials, interpretation of scientific basis for ganaxolone use, timing for availability and release of data, the safety, potential efficacy and therapeutic potential of our product candidate and our expectation regarding the sufficiency of our working capital. Forward-looking statements in this release involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our clinical development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in the conduct of future clinical trials, the timing of the clinical trials, enrollment in clinical trials, availability of data from ongoing clinical trials, expectations for regulatory approvals, the attainment of clinical trial results that will be supportive of regulatory approvals, and other matters, including the development of formulations of ganaxolone, and the availability or potential availability of alternative products or treatments for conditions targeted by the Company that could affect the availability or commercial potential of our drug candidates. Marinus undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the Company in general, see filings Marinus has made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.          
           
CONTACT:   
Lisa M. Caperelli
Executive Director, Investor & Strategic Relations
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
484-801-4674
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS IN
01:31pMarinus Pharmaceuticals to Present at Wedbush/PacGrow Healthcare Conference
GL
08/03MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
08/02MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
08/02MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule ..
AQ
08/02Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and Second Quarter 2018 Fina..
GL
07/31MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule ..
AQ
07/30Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule..
GL
07/16Free Technical Research on Marinus Pharma and Three More Biotech Equities
AC
06/26MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS : to Be Added to the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Index
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/02PREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (8/2/2018) 
08/02Marinus Pharmaceuticals misses by $0.08 
07/15WEEK 29 BREAKOUT FORECAST : Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge 
07/08WEEK 28 BREAKOUT FORECAST : Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge 
07/02Premarket analyst action - healthcare 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -34,5 M
Net income 2018 -33,1 M
Finance 2018 52,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 228 M
Chart MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Duration : Period :
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 17,2 $
Spread / Average Target 205%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Michael Cashman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Edward F. Smith Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, Treasurer & VP
Jaakko Lappalainen Vice President-Clinical Development
Lorianne K. Masuoka Chief Medical Officer
Nicole Vitullo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC-31.13%228
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-5.56%354 097
PFIZER11.93%240 066
NOVARTIS0.70%212 907
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-1.05%212 023
MERCK AND COMPANY17.68%178 152
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.