A.M. Best : Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration

03/14/2018 | 08:31pm CET

A.M. Best has assigned indicative Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings of “bbb+” to senior unsecured issues, “bbb” to subordinated issues, and “bbb-” to preferred stock, to the recently filed shelf registration of Markel Corporation (Markel) (Glen Allen, VA) (NYSE:MKL). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Consequently, A.M. Best has withdrawn the ratings on the previous shelf registration. The existing ratings of Markel and its subsidiaries are unchanged.

Markel historically has maintained financial leverage and coverage that are within A.M. Best’s guidelines for its rating and a level of risk-adjusted capitalization that supports its insurance operations. Financial leverage and risk-adjusted capitalization remain in line with guidelines, but coverage metrics declined in 2017 as a result of underwriting losses. A.M. Best expects interest coverage to return to a level within guidelines in 2018.

Over the most recent five-year period, Markel generally has produced strong underwriting and operating results. However, in 2017, underwriting results deteriorated for the overall enterprise, particularly in the reinsurance operation, as a result of increased catastrophe activity. A.M. Best anticipates that the company will produce favorable underwriting results over the long term while maintaining very strong risk-adjusted capitalization and moderate financial leverage.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on A.M. Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see A.M. Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and A.M. Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and A.M. Best Rating Action Press Releases.

A.M. Best is the world’s oldest and most authoritative insurance rating and information source. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2018 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2018
