MARKEL CORPORATION
Markel : German insurance company gains A.M. Best A rating

07/25/2018 | 06:45pm CEST

RICHMOND, Va., July 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) announced today that its newly licensed German insurance company, Markel Insurance SE (MISE), has been given an A financial strength rating by A.M. Best.

Markel Logo (PRNewsFoto/Markel Event Insurance) (PRNewsfoto/Markel Corporation)

MISE has been established to meet the insurance needs of clients located or with risk exposures in the European Economic Area (EEA) following Brexit, the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union.

The rating matches that for Markel International Insurance Company Limited, the company used for insuring such risks prior to Brexit.

About Markel International

Markel International Limited is a subsidiary of Markel Corporation, a US-based holding company trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MKL). Markel International writes insurance and reinsurance business through six divisions and through offices across the UK, Europe, Canada, Latin America and Asia Pacific. Markel International's insuring entities include Syndicate 3000, Markel International Insurance Company Limited, Markel Insurance SE., Markel Resseguradora do Brasil S.A. and Markel Seguradora do Brasil S.A. Markel International also manages the business of Abbey Protection Group which provides legal and professional fees insurance cover as well as legal and tax consultancy services. Please tell us if you no longer want to receive communications from us. For more information please visit us at www.markelinternational.com

About Markel Corporation

Markel Corporation is a diverse financial holding company serving a variety of niche markets. The Company's principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. In each of the Company's businesses, it seeks to provide quality products and excellent customer service so that it can be a market leader. The financial goals of the Company are to earn consistent underwriting and operating profits and superior investment returns to build shareholder value. Visit Markel Corporation on the web at markelcorp.com.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/markel-german-insurance-company-gains-am-best-a-rating-300686508.html

SOURCE Markel Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
