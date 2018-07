Markel : Listen to the webcast

Markel Corporation 2nd Quarter 2018 Conference Call

Wednesday, August 01, 2018

9:30 AM Eastern Time

If you have previously registered, please log in below:

During the call today, we may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They are based on current assumptions and opinions concerning a variety of known and unknown risks. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or suggested by such forward-looking statements. Additional information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements is included under the captions 'Risk Factors' and 'Safe Harbor and Cautionary Statement' in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. We may also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures in the call today. You may find a reconciliation to GAAP of these measures in the 10-Q, which can be found on our web site at www.markelcorp.com in the 'Investor Information' section.