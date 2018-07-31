Log in
MARKEL CORPORATION (MKL)
Markel : Listen to the webcast

07/31/2018 | 10:58pm CEST

Markel Corporation 2nd Quarter 2018 Conference Call

Wednesday, August 01, 2018
9:30 AM Eastern Time

If you have previously registered, please log in below:
During the call today, we may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They are based on current assumptions and opinions concerning a variety of known and unknown risks. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or suggested by such forward-looking statements. Additional information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements is included under the captions 'Risk Factors' and 'Safe Harbor and Cautionary Statement' in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. We may also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures in the call today. You may find a reconciliation to GAAP of these measures in the 10-Q, which can be found on our web site at www.markelcorp.com in the 'Investor Information' section.

Disclaimer

Markel Corporation published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Latest news on MARKEL CORPORATION
10:58pMARKEL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
10:58pMARKEL : Listen to the webcast
PU
10:47pMARKEL : Reports Second Quarter And Six-Months Results
PR
07/27MARKEL : German insurance company gains A.M. Best A rating
AQ
07/25MARKEL : Announces Conference Call Date And Time
PU
07/25MARKEL : German insurance company gains A.M. Best A rating
PR
07/21MARKEL : Gains License for German Insurance Company--Supports EEA Growth Strateg..
AQ
07/20MARKEL : Robert Cox joins Markel as President and Chief Operating Officer to ove..
AQ
07/20MARKEL : gains license for German insurance company-supports EEA growth strategy
AQ
07/19MARKEL : gets license for insurance firm abroad Markel gets regulator approval t..
AQ
More news
04:53pMarkel beats by $11.36, beats on revenue 
07/12Robert Cox joins Markel as President and COO, Insurance Operations. 
06/26MARKEL : No Longer A Clear Value 
06/26TRISURA : Brookfield's Child Will Grow Stronger 
05/27Tracking Charles Akre's Akre Capital Management Portfolio - Q1 2018 Update 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 6 772 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 315 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 50,93
P/E ratio 2019 31,64
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,38x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,24x
Capitalization 16 099 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1 217 $
Spread / Average Target 5,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard R. Whitt Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan I. Kirshner Executive Chairman
Anne G. Waleski Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Scyphers Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARKEL CORPORATION1.05%16 099
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY1.48%490 474
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC1.73%36 347
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-3.35%34 662
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-9.66%33 307
SAMPO OYJ-4.45%28 136
