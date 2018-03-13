Log in
03/13/2018 | 08:48pm CET

RICHMOND, Va., March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) announced today that Julia Chu has been appointed Chief Global Ceded Reinsurance Officer, effective immediately. In this newly created position, Chu will head up Ceded Re functions across Markel's product lines and international insurance operations (71 offices in 21 countries). She will work with executive management to strategically deploy ceded reinsurance in support of Markel's business objectives.

Markel Logo (PRNewsFoto/Markel Event Insurance)

Prior to joining Markel, Chu served as Managing Director, Strategic Advisory, at reinsurance broker Guy Carpenter. She is an actuary by training, a Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society, and has held positions at Aon Re, Milliman USA, and Farmers Insurance Group.

"Julia is a great addition to our team. She is a top-tier talent who will help us to manage risk strategically from the enterprise portfolio perspective. Her skills, insights, and industry contacts will be put to good use here at Markel," commented Robin Russo, Chief Underwriting Officer.

Chu reports to Russo and is based in Markel's corporate headquarters in Richmond, Virginia.

About Markel Corporation
Markel Corporation is a diverse financial holding company serving a variety of niche markets. The Company's principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. In each of the Company's businesses, it seeks to provide quality products and excellent customer service so that it can be a market leader. The financial goals of the Company are to earn consistent underwriting and operating

profits and superior investment returns to build shareholder value. Visit Markel Corporation on the web at markelcorp.com.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/markel-appoints-julia-chu-as-chief-global-ceded-reinsurance-officer-300613430.html

SOURCE Markel Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
