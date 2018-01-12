Marketing : 2018-01-12 THE MARKETING GROUP PLC SUBSIDIARY MANAGEMENT TERMINATION AND WINDING UP OF BLACK MARKETING

Black Marketing founder Chris Reed leaves the Group

London - 12 January 2018 - The Marketing Group plc ('TMG' or the 'Group' or the 'Company') announces the immediate departure of Chris Reed, the principal of the Group's subsidiary Black Marketing, from the Group and the winding up of the Black Marketing business.

A specialist Linkedin marketing agency that primarily worked for SMEs, based in Singapore, Black Marketing was loss making and is not considered appropriate to be part of TMG. TMG is currently considering its options regarding potential legal action against Chris Reed.

The ordinary shares in the Company owned by Chris Reed are covered by an Orderly Market Agreement and the Company will be looking to ensure that its terms are abided by.

For further information please contact:

Adam Graham, CEO

Email: [email protected]

Media

Lydia Oakes

Phone: +44 (0)7710 244573

Email: [email protected]

Investor relations

Tim Metcalfe

Miles Nolan

Phone: +44 (0) 203 934 6630

Email: [email protected]

The Marketing Group plc ('TMG') in brief

TMG is building a global full-service marketing network, powered by technology, that provides a fresh alternative for global brands that want to see more bang for their buck. With offices in America, Europe, Asia and Australasia, TMG's collaborative network of agencies provide a holistic service to deliver highly effective results.

The Marketing Group is listed on Nasdaq First North, Stockholm. www.tmg-plc.com.

Mangold Fondkommission AB, +46 8-5030 15 50, is the company's Certified Adviser and liquidity provider.