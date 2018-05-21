MARKS AND SPENCER : APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Marks and Spencer Group plc ('M&S') today announces the appointments of Katie Bickerstaffe and Pip McCrostie to its Board as a Non-Executive Directors.

Katie has extensive experience of retail transformation from a career in a variety of functions in leading UK retailers and consumer companies. She will bring deep understanding of retail and operations, as well as experience in marketing, people, property, and as a Non-Executive Director, to the M&S brand as it embarks on the first phase of its transformation programme.

Pip brings extensive experience of finance and transactions from a career at Ernst & Young where she transformed and led the Global Corporate Finance business. Her understanding of global businesses, M&A, corporate transactions, and as a Non-Executive Director, will bring financial and analytical discipline and skills to our Board.

Commenting on the appointments, Archie Norman, Chairman of Marks & Spencer said: 'We are delighted to welcome Katie Bickerstaffe and Pip McCrostie to the Board of M&S. As we embark on the first phase of our transformation programme we are building a cohesive and engaged board with deep and relevant skills in retail and business change.'

Katie and Pip will be put forward for election by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 10 July and will be formally appointed to the Board following their election. In addition to being appointed to the Nomination Committee, Katie will join the Remuneration Committee and Pip the Audit Committee on appointment.

The company confirms that there is no further information required to be disclosed pursuant to paragraph 9.6.13 of the UK Listing Rules.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

M&S Corporate PR 0208 718 1919

NOTES TO EDITORS:

Katie Bickerstaffe is currently Chief Executive Designate of the new independent British energy supply and services company that will be created by the proposed merger of SSE plc and innogy SE. Until April 2018, Katie was an Executive Director of Dixons Carphone plc where she was Chief Executive, UK and Ireland. She joined Dixons in 2008 and was appointed to its Board in 2012. Prior to this she worked with many well-known food retail and consumer companies including, Kwik Save, PepsiCo, Unilever, Dyson, and Somerfield. Katie has non-executive experience having served as a Non-Executive Director of SSE and chair of the SSE Remuneration Committee.

Pip McCrostie was a member of EY's Global Executive team, the organisation's highest management body, acting as global leader of Corporate Finance, one of EY's four global businesses. During her time with EY, Pip played key roles in major transactions in the U.S. and Europe. Pip was also the founder of the Global Transaction Tax network and co-founded the U.K. Transaction Tax group. Pip has non-executive experience: she has been a Non-Executive Director of Inmarsat since 2016 and is also a member of the Peterson Institute for International Economics Board of Directors and chair of its audit committee. She is a regular contributor on business issues.