Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board  >  Marks and Spencer Group Plc (ADR)    MAKSY

MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC (ADR) (MAKSY)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

MARKS AND SPENCER : APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 08:50am CEST

Marks and Spencer Group plc ('M&S') today announces the appointments of Katie Bickerstaffe and Pip McCrostie to its Board as a Non-Executive Directors.

Katie has extensive experience of retail transformation from a career in a variety of functions in leading UK retailers and consumer companies. She will bring deep understanding of retail and operations, as well as experience in marketing, people, property, and as a Non-Executive Director, to the M&S brand as it embarks on the first phase of its transformation programme.

Pip brings extensive experience of finance and transactions from a career at Ernst & Young where she transformed and led the Global Corporate Finance business. Her understanding of global businesses, M&A, corporate transactions, and as a Non-Executive Director, will bring financial and analytical discipline and skills to our Board.

Commenting on the appointments, Archie Norman, Chairman of Marks & Spencer said: 'We are delighted to welcome Katie Bickerstaffe and Pip McCrostie to the Board of M&S. As we embark on the first phase of our transformation programme we are building a cohesive and engaged board with deep and relevant skills in retail and business change.'

Katie and Pip will be put forward for election by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 10 July and will be formally appointed to the Board following their election. In addition to being appointed to the Nomination Committee, Katie will join the Remuneration Committee and Pip the Audit Committee on appointment.

The company confirms that there is no further information required to be disclosed pursuant to paragraph 9.6.13 of the UK Listing Rules.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

M&S Corporate PR 0208 718 1919

NOTES TO EDITORS:

Katie Bickerstaffe is currently Chief Executive Designate of the new independent British energy supply and services company that will be created by the proposed merger of SSE plc and innogy SE. Until April 2018, Katie was an Executive Director of Dixons Carphone plc where she was Chief Executive, UK and Ireland. She joined Dixons in 2008 and was appointed to its Board in 2012. Prior to this she worked with many well-known food retail and consumer companies including, Kwik Save, PepsiCo, Unilever, Dyson, and Somerfield. Katie has non-executive experience having served as a Non-Executive Director of SSE and chair of the SSE Remuneration Committee.

Pip McCrostie was a member of EY's Global Executive team, the organisation's highest management body, acting as global leader of Corporate Finance, one of EY's four global businesses. During her time with EY, Pip played key roles in major transactions in the U.S. and Europe. Pip was also the founder of the Global Transaction Tax network and co-founded the U.K. Transaction Tax group. Pip has non-executive experience: she has been a Non-Executive Director of Inmarsat since 2016 and is also a member of the Peterson Institute for International Economics Board of Directors and chair of its audit committee. She is a regular contributor on business issues.

Disclaimer

Marks & Spencer Group plc published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 06:49:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PL
08:50aMARKS AND SPENCER : Appointment of non-executive directors
PU
05/18MARKS AND SPENCER : & SPENCER CELEBRATE THE ROYAL WEDDING BY BECOMING "MARKLE & ..
PU
05/17Aviva PLC, Phoenix Group Take on GBP1.4 Billion Bulk Annuities from M&S
DJ
05/04MARKS AND SPENCER : M&s value shines through for customers
PU
05/03MARKS AND SPENCER : M&S LAUNCHES NEW “MY M&S FAVOURITE” CAMPAIGN BAC..
PU
04/25MARKS AND SPENCER : M&s raises the stakes with unrivalled new british beef trace..
PU
04/18MARKS AND SPENCER : Next step in reorganisation of m&s management and director d..
PU
04/17M&S CLOTHING AND HOME LOGISTICS CHAN : Hardwick distribution centre to close - d..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04/07DIVIDEND DOGS WITH MORE BITE : How To Hunt For High Yield Large-Cap Shares 
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Steve Rowe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Archie J. Norman Chairman
Carl Dawson Director-Information Technology
Manvinder Singh Banga Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne Executive Director & Executive Director-Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC (ADR)0
WESFARMERS LTD1.31%38 314
AEON CO LTD12.99%17 066
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO LTD6.45%9 613
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL SAB DE CV-11.64%8 260
LOTTE SHOPPING CO LTD--.--%6 068
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.