Marlin Global : MLN NAV as at 31/12/17 - $0.9490

MLN NAV as at 31/12/17 - $0.9490

Date 31/12/2017 26/12/2017 MLN NAV $0.9490 $0.9554 Share price close $0.85 $0.85 Discount 10% 11%

The above net asset value (NAV) is unaudited and net of fees and tax.

The NAV per share is calculated after deducting treasury stock of 908,780 shares (acquired under the Marlin Global buyback programme). A performance fee payable to the Manager, is currently being accrued in the NAV.

The five largest portfolio holdings at 31 December 2017 are approximately as follows:

Alphabet (US) 6%

PayPal (US) 5%

Essilor (France) 5%

Mastercard (US) 5%

Fresenius Medical Care (Germany) 4%

BACKGROUND

Marlin Global is a listed investment company that invests in growing companies based outside of New Zealand and Australia. The Marlin portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds, a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in growth company shares. The aim of Marlin is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends, and access to a diversified portfolio of investments through a single, tax-efficient investment vehicle. Marlin listed on the NZX Main Board on 1 November 2007 and may invest in companies that are listed on any approved stock exchange (excluding New Zealand or Australia) or unlisted companies not incorporated in New Zealand or Australia.

