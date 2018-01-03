Log in
MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED (MLN)
Marlin Global : MLN NAV as at 31/12/17 - $0.9490

01/03/2018 | 05:24am CET

Marlin Global Limited

Phone +64 9 484 0365

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502 Takapuna , Auckland

MLN NAV as at 31/12/17 - $0.9490

Date

31/12/2017

26/12/2017

MLN NAV

$0.9490

$0.9554

Share price close

$0.85

$0.85

Discount

10%

11%

The above net asset value (NAV) is unaudited and net of fees and tax.

The NAV per share is calculated after deducting treasury stock of 908,780 shares (acquired under the Marlin Global buyback programme). A performance fee payable to the Manager, is currently being accrued in the NAV.

The five largest portfolio holdings at 31 December 2017 are approximately as follows:

Alphabet (US) 6%

PayPal (US) 5%

Essilor (France) 5%

Mastercard (US) 5%

Fresenius Medical Care (Germany) 4%

BACKGROUND

Marlin Global is a listed investment company that invests in growing companies based outside of New Zealand and Australia. The Marlin portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds, a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in growth company shares. The aim of Marlin is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends, and access to a diversified portfolio of investments through a single, tax-efficient investment vehicle. Marlin listed on the NZX Main Board on 1 November 2007 and may invest in companies that are listed on any approved stock exchange (excluding New Zealand or Australia) or unlisted companies not incorporated in New Zealand or Australia.

Contact

Corporate Manager Marlin Global Limited Tel +64 9 4840352

Marlin Global Limited published this content on 03 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2018 04:24:02 UTC.

Managers
NameTitle
Alistair Bruce Ryan Chairman
Carmel Fisher Executive Director
Carol Anne Campbell Independent Director
Andy R. Coupe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS0.00%1 015
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP0.00%134
CM FINANCE INC0.00%112
