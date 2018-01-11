Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Marlin Global Limited    MLN   NZMLNE0001S0

MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED (MLN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Marlin Global : MLN NAV as at 9/1/18 - $0.9792

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2018 | 05:24am CET

Marlin Global Limited

Phone +64 9 484 0365

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502 Takapuna , Auckland

MLN NAV as at 9/1/18 - $0.9792

Date

9/1/2018

2/1/2018

MLN NAV

$0.9792

$0.9546

Share price close

$0.85

$0.85

Discount

13%

11%

The above net asset value (NAV) is unaudited and net of fees and tax.

The NAV per share is calculated after deducting treasury stock of 1,015,964 shares (acquired under the Marlin Global buyback programme). A performance fee payable to the Manager, is currently being accrued in the NAV.

The five largest portfolio holdings at 9 January 2018 are approximately as follows:

Alphabet (US) 6%

PayPal (US) 6%

Mastercard (US) 5%

Essilor (France) 4%

Fresenius Medical Care (Germany) 4%

BACKGROUND

Marlin Global is a listed investment company that invests in growing companies based outside of New Zealand and Australia. The Marlin portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds, a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in growth company shares. The aim of Marlin is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends, and access to a diversified portfolio of investments through a single, tax-efficient investment vehicle. Marlin listed on the NZX Main Board on 1 November 2007 and may invest in companies that are listed on any approved stock exchange (excluding New Zealand or Australia) or unlisted companies not incorporated in New Zealand or Australia.

Contact

Corporate Manager Marlin Global Limited Tel +64 9 4840352

Marlin Global Limited published this content on 11 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2018 04:24:06 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED
05:24a MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN NAV as at 9/1/18 - $0.9792
12:19a MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN â“ Notice of acquisition of Securities 10 January 201..
01/10 MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN â“ Notice of acquisition of Securities 9 January 2018
01/09 MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN â“ Notice of acquisition of Securities 8 January 2018
01/08 MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN â“ Notice of acquisition of Securities 5 January 2018
01/04 MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN NAV as at 2/1/18 - $0.9546
01/04 MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN â“ Notice of acquisition of Securities 3 January 2018
01/03 MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN NAV as at 31/12/17 - $0.9490
2017 MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN NAV as at 26/12/17 - $0.9554
2017 MARLIN GLOBAL : D&O Ongoing Disclosures - Multiple (Richard Andrew Coupe)
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015 Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF announces monthly distribution of $0...
2015 Another Detroit in the making? Moody's downgrades Chicago another notch
2015 Bond Fund Choices For Retiree Portfolios
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair Bruce Ryan Chairman
Carmel Fisher Executive Director
Carol Anne Campbell Independent Director
Andy R. Coupe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS2.65%1 030
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP-0.72%133
CM FINANCE INC1.84%114
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.