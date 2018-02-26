Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Marlin Global Limited    MLN   NZMLNE0001S0

MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED (MLN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Marlin Global : MLN â€“ Notice of acquisition of Securities 23 February 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2018 | 12:22am CET

1.

NOTICE TO NZX LIMITED

LISTING RULE 7.12.1

MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED

Marlin Global Limited

Phone +64 9 484 0365

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502, Takapuna, Auckland

This notice concerns those Securities in Marlin Global Limited that have been acquired on market by Marlin Global Limited on 23 February 2018

2.

This notice has been provided by Marlin Global Limited

3.

Details of the acquisition are as follows:

a)

Class of Security and ISIN:

Ordinary Shares - NZMLNE0001S0

b)

Number of Securities acquired:

14,143

c)

Acquisition Price:

$0.8400

d)

Payment Type:

Cash payment

e)

Not applicable

f)

Principal terms:

Same terms as those Ordinary Shares

already on issue

g)

Percentage of the total Securities acquired:

0.0120%

h)

Reason for acquisition:

Part of a share buyback programme

announced on 16 October 2017

i)

Specific authority:

Director Resolution

j)

Any terms of the acquisition:

Not applicable

k)

Total number of Securities after acquisition:

117,435,960

(Excl. treasury stock of 1,517,533)

l)

Intentions for Securities acquired:

Hold as Treasury Stock

m)

Date of acquisition:

23 February 2018

Alistair Ryan Chair

Marlin Global

MLN - Notice of acquisition of Securities

Marlin Global Limited published this content on 26 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2018 23:21:03 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED
12:22aMARLIN GLOBAL : MLN â€“ Notice of acquisition of Securities 23 February 20..
PU
02/22MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN NAV as at 20/2/18 - $0.9745
PU
02/22MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN â€“ February 2018 monthly update
PU
02/19MARLIN GLOBAL : Triples First Half Net Profit (MLN - Commentary for interim peri..
PU
02/19MARLIN GLOBAL : Triples First Half Net Profit (MLN - Appendix 1)
PU
02/19MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN â€“ Quarterly dividend of 1.93 cents per share
PU
02/19MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN â€“ Notice of acquisition of Securities 16 February 20..
PU
02/16MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN â€“ Notice of acquisition of Securities 15 February 20..
PU
02/15MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN NAV as at 13/2/18 - $0.9551
PU
02/13MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN â€“ Notice of acquisition of Securities 12 February 20..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF announces monthly distribution of $0... 
2015Another Detroit in the making? Moody's downgrades Chicago another notch 
2015Bond Fund Choices For Retiree Portfolios 
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair Bruce Ryan Chairman
Carmel Fisher Executive Director
Carol Anne Campbell Independent Director
Andy R. Coupe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS-2.36%994
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP-8.36%126
CM FINANCE INC0.61%114
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.