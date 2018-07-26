Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Marlin Global Limited    MLN   NZMLNE0001S0

MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED (MLN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Marlin Global : MLN undiluted NAV as at 24/7/18 - $1.0439

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 07:20am CEST

Marlin Global Limited

Phone +64 9 484 0365

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502 Takapuna , Auckland

MLN undiluted NAV as at 24/7/18 - $1.0439

Date

24/7/2018

17/7/2018

MLN undiluted NAV*

$1.0439

$1.0488

Share price close

$0.89

$0.87

Discount

15%

17%

The above undiluted net asset value (NAV) is unaudited and net of fees and tax.

The NAV per share is calculated after deducting treasury stock of 180,000 shares (acquired under the Marlin Global buyback programme). A performance fee payable to the Manager, relating to the previous financial year, is currently being accrued in the NAV.

* The undiluted NAV excludes any impact on the NAV of the future exercise of warrants (MLNWC). At 24 July 2018, 29,684,140 warrants are on issue and may be exercised on 12 April 2019. The actual exercise price of each warrant is $0.83 less the dividends per share declared by the company between 2 May 2018 and 12 April 2019. Dividends totalling 1.96 cents per share have been declared to date and three more dividends are expected to be declared in the remaining period to 12 April 2019.

The five largest portfolio holdings at 24 July 2018 are approximately as follows:

Alphabet (US) 8%

PayPal (US) 6%

TJX Companies (US) 5%

Alibaba Group (China) 5%

Mastercard (US) 5%

BACKGROUND

Marlin Global is a listed investment company that invests in growing companies based outside of New Zealand and Australia. The Marlin portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds, a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in growth company shares. The aim of Marlin is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends, and access to a diversified portfolio of investments through a single, tax-efficient investment vehicle. Marlin listed on the NZX Main Board on 1 November 2007 and may invest in companies that are listed on any approved stock exchange (excluding New Zealand or Australia) or unlisted companies not incorporated in New Zealand or Australia.

Contact

Corporate Manager Marlin Global Limited Tel +64 9 4840352

Disclaimer

Marlin Global Limited published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 05:19:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED
07:20aMARLIN GLOBAL : MLN undiluted NAV as at 24/7/18 - $1.0439
PU
07/24MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN â“ Notice of acquisition of Securities 23 July 2018
PU
07/23MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN â“ Notice of acquisition of Securities 20 July 2018
PU
07/20MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN â“ Notice of acquisition of Securities 19 July 2018
PU
07/19MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN undiluted NAV as at 17/7/18 - $1.0488
PU
07/18MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN - June 2018 Quarter Update Newsletter
PU
07/12MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN undiluted NAV as at 10/7/18 - $1.0315
PU
07/12MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN â“ Notice of acquisition of Securities 11 July 2018
PU
07/12MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN - July 2018 monthly update
PU
07/11MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN â“ Notice of acquisition of Securities 10 July 2018
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF announces monthly distribution of $0... 
2015Another Detroit in the making? Moody's downgrades Chicago another notch 
2015Bond Fund Choices For Retiree Portfolios 
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair Bruce Ryan Chairman
Carmel Miringa Fisher Executive Director
Carol Anne Campbell Independent Director
Andy R. Coupe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED0
CANNAE HOLDINGS INC15.38%1 401
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS4.13%1 051
DRAPER ESPRIT51.98%808
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%394
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP9.92%155