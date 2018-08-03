Marr : The Board of Directors approves the results of the first half of 2018

The net income in the first six months reached 28.6 million Euros, an increase compared to 27.3 million in 2017. Revenues and operating profitability also increased:

Total consolidated revenues of 782.6 million Euros (768.5 in 2017)

Consolidated EBITDA of 52.7 million Euros (50.8 in 2017)

Consolidated EBIT of 42.7 million Euros (41.7 in 2017)

Rimini, 3 August 2018 - The Board of Directors of MARR S.p.A. (Milan: MARR.MI), the leading company in Italy in the sale and distribution of food products to the foodservice, today approved the half-year financial report as at 30 June 2018.



Main consolidated results of the first half of 2018

The total revenues for the first half-year amounted to 782.6 million Euros, an increase compared to 768.5 million Euros in 2017. EBITDA and EBIT also increased, amounting respectively to 52.7 million Euros (50.8 million in 2017) and 42.7 million Euros (41.7 million in 2017).

