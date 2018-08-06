Log in
Marriott International : sees revenue weakness in third quarter, shares fall

08/06/2018 | 11:54pm CEST
A Marriott flag hangs at the entrance of the New York Marriott Downtown hotel in Manhattan, New York

(Reuters) - Marriott International Inc on Monday signalled weakness in revenue per available room (revPAR) in North America, its largest market, for the third quarter, sending shares of the world's largest hotel chain down about 4 percent.

The company expects revPAR, an important metric that measures a hotel chain's health, to increase by 1.5 percent to 2 percent in the region due to Independence Day holiday falling in the middle of the week and tough comparisons to last year's numbers that included the impact of hurricane relief efforts.

However, Marriott, which owns the Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis luxury hotel brands, kept its forecast for worldwide revPAR for the full year unchanged at 3-4 percent.

The company also raised its forecast of full-year adjusted profit to $5.81 to $5.91 per share from $5.43 to $5.55 per share.

Net income rose to $610 million, or $1.71 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $489 million, or $1.28 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.47 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.38, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose to $5.35 billion but missed Wall Street estimate of $5.84 billion due to a drop 5.6 percent in fee received from the properties that the company owns or leases.

The company's shares was down at $124.45 in extended trading.

(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 22 690 M
EBIT 2018 2 823 M
Net income 2018 1 904 M
Debt 2018 8 649 M
Yield 2018 1,20%
P/E ratio 2018 24,05
P/E ratio 2019 20,16
EV / Sales 2018 2,38x
EV / Sales 2019 2,28x
Capitalization 45 297 M
Chart MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Marriott International Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 150 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arne M. Sorenson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Willard Marriott Executive Chairman
Raymond Bennett Chief Global Officer- Global Operations
Kathleen Kelly Oberg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bruce Hoffmeister Global Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL-5.56%45 297
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC-2.10%23 595
ACCOR0.35%14 482
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-0.15%11 695
HUAZHU GROUP LTD (ADR)-77.08%11 314
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION6.53%8 900
