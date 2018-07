Marriott Vacations Worldwide : Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for IAC Notes

ORLANDO, Fla., July 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) ("our") today announced that Marriott Ownership Resorts, Inc. (the "Issuer"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Marriott Vacations Worldwide, has commenced, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in a confidential offering memorandum and consent solicitation statement dated the date hereof (the "Offering Memorandum"), an offer to exchange (the "Exchange Offer") any and all of the outstanding $350.0 million aggregate principal amount of 5.625 percent Senior Notes due 2023 (the "Existing IAC Notes") issued by Interval Acquisition Corp. ("IAC"), a wholly owned subsidiary of ILG, Inc. ("ILG"), held by Eligible Holders (as defined below) for (i) up to an aggregate principal amount of $350.0 million of new 5.625 percent Senior Notes due 2023 (the "Exchange Notes") to be issued by the Issuer and (ii) cash. The purpose of the Exchange Offer is to promote a more efficient capital structure and ease administration of MVW's consolidated indebtedness.

The following table sets forth the Exchange Consideration, Early Tender Premium and Total Exchange Consideration for Existing IAC Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) and accepted for exchange in the Exchange Offer:

Existing IAC Notes to be Exchanged

CUSIP Number

Aggregate Principal Amount Outstanding

Exchange Consideration(1)(2)

Early Tender Premium

Total Exchange Consideration(1)(2)(3) 5.625% Senior Notes due 2023

46113V AD 0

$350,000,000

$950 principal amount of Exchange Notes and $10 in cash

$50 principal amount of Exchange Notes

$1,000 principal amount of Exchange Notes and $10 in cash

______________ (1) Total principal amount of Exchange Notes for each $1,000 principal amount of Existing IAC Notes tendered. The Exchange Notes will accrue interest from April 15, 2018, the most recent interest payment date on the Existing IAC Notes. (2) Cash consideration for each $1,000 principal amount of Existing IAC Notes tendered and represents the fee payable for holders providing consents. (3) Includes Early Tender Premium.

The Exchange Offer and the Consent Solicitation are being made in connection with the previously announced combination of Marriott Vacations Worldwide with ILG (the "Combination Transactions") pursuant to that certain Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of April 30, 2018, by and among Marriott Vacations Worldwide, ILG and certain of their direct and indirect subsidiaries (the "Merger Agreement"). The obligation of the Issuer to accept for exchange, and to pay the cash consideration for, Existing IAC Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) in the Exchange Offer is subject to certain conditions set forth in the Offering Memorandum, including consummation of the Combination Transactions pursuant to the Merger Agreement. The parties' obligations to complete the Combination Transactions are subject to the conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement, but the consummation of the Combination Transactions is neither subject to a financing condition nor is it subject to the completion of the Exchange Offer and the Consent Solicitation.

The Issuer is also soliciting consents (the "Consent Solicitation") from Eligible Holders, upon the terms and conditions set forth in the Offering Memorandum, to adopt certain proposed amendments to the indenture (the "Existing IAC Indenture") under which the Existing IAC Notes were issued that would eliminate certain of the covenants, restrictive provisions and events of default contained in the Existing IAC Indenture (the "Proposed Amendments"). Eligible Holders may not tender Existing IAC Notes in the Exchange Offer without delivering a consent in the Consent Solicitation. If an Eligible Holder tenders Existing IAC Notes in the Exchange Offer, such Eligible Holder will be deemed to deliver its consent, with respect to the principal amount of such tendered Existing IAC Notes, to the Proposed Amendments. The Issuer may complete the Exchange Offer even if valid consents sufficient to effect the Proposed Amendments are not received.

The Exchange Offer is not conditioned on any minimum amount of Existing IAC Notes being tendered for exchange. In addition, the Exchange Offer is not conditioned on the receipt of a requisite amount of consents in the Consent Solicitation.

Holders who validly tender (and do not validly withdraw) their Existing IAC Notes at or prior to 5:00 p.m., ET, on August 8, 2018 (such date and time, as the same may be extended, the "Early Tender Date"), will be eligible to receive the "Total Exchange Consideration" (as set forth in the table above), which includes the "Early Tender Premium" set forth in such table, for all such Existing IAC Notes that are accepted on the "Settlement Date," which will occur promptly after the Expiration Date (as defined below). Tenders may not be withdrawn after 5:00 p.m., ET, on August 8, 2018 (such date and time, as the same may be extended, the "Withdrawal Deadline"), except in certain limited circumstances. Eligible holders who validly tender their Existing IAC Notes after the Early Tender Date but at or prior to 5:00 p.m., ET, on August 30, 2018 (such date and time, as the same may be extended, the "Expiration Date"), will not be eligible to receive the Early Tender Premium and, instead, will be eligible to receive only the "Exchange Consideration" set out in the table above on the Settlement Date. The Issuer intends to extend the Exchange Offer if the Combination Transactions are not expected to close promptly after the Expiration Date. Marriott Vacations Worldwide and ILG are currently targeting to complete the Combination Transactions at the end of August 2018.

The consent of the holders of a majority of the aggregate principal amount of the Existing IAC Notes outstanding will be required in order to give effect to the Proposed Amendments. After the Withdrawal Deadline, if the Issuer receives valid consents sufficient to effect the Proposed Amendments, IAC and the trustee under the Existing IAC Indenture will execute and deliver a supplemental indenture relating to the Proposed Amendments. The Proposed Amendments will become operative upon consummation of the Exchange Offer.

Documents relating to the Exchange Offer and the Consent Solicitation will only be distributed to holders of Existing IAC Notes who certify that they are (i) "qualified institutional buyers" within the meaning of Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or (ii) persons outside the United States that are not "U.S. persons" within the meaning of Regulation S under the Securities Act and that are not acquiring the Exchange Notes for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (such holders, "Eligible Holders").

In connection with the Combination Transactions, Marriott Vacations Worldwide expects (i) the Issuer to issue $750 million new senior notes (the "New Marriott Notes"), which are expected to be guaranteed by Marriott Vacations Worldwide and certain of its subsidiaries, and (ii) the Issuer, as the borrower, to enter into new senior secured credit facilities (the "New Credit Facilities"), comprising a $900 million seven-year term loan credit facility and a $600 million five-year revolving credit facility, which are expected to be guaranteed by Marriott Vacations Worldwide and certain of its subsidiaries. Proceeds from the New Marriott Notes and the New Credit Facilities are expected to be used for, among other things, payment of the cash consideration for the Combination Transactions, repayment of ILG's revolving credit facility and, in each case, transaction fees, costs and expenses and other payments in connection therewith.

The Exchange Notes will initially be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by Marriott Vacations Worldwide and each of Marriott Vacations Worldwide's subsidiaries that is a borrower under or that guarantees the New Credit Facilities, and, in the future, by any subsidiary of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (other than receivables subsidiaries or foreign subsidiaries) that becomes a borrower or a guarantor under a credit facility or other capital markets debt securities of the Issuer or any guarantor of the Exchange Notes.

The Exchange Notes will not initially be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction. In connection with the issuance of the Exchange Notes, the Issuer and the guarantors thereof will enter into a registration rights agreement pursuant to which they will agree to exchange the Exchange Notes for registered notes having substantially the same terms as the Exchange Notes or, in certain circumstances, to register the resale of Exchange Notes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Until they are registered, the Exchange Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States or to any U.S. persons except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

The complete terms and conditions of the Exchange Offer and the Consent Solicitation are described in the Offering Memorandum and related letter of transmittal and consent. The Offering Memorandum and related letter of transmittal will only be made available to holders who confirm their status as Eligible Holders. Eligible Holders may obtain copies by contacting D.F. King & Co., Inc., the exchange agent and information agent in connection with the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation, at (866) 521-4487 (U.S. toll-free) or (212) 269-5550 (banks and brokers), by emailing [email protected] or by visiting www.dfking.com/ILG to complete the eligibility process.

