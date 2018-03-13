Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Mars One Ventures AG    KCC   CH0132106482

MARS ONE VENTURES AG (KCC)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Mars One Ventures AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 10:45am CET


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.03.2018 / 10:42
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Mr.
First name: Bas
Last name(s): Lansdorp

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mars One Ventures AG

b) LEI
894500DFS3MFSSBTDD14 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: CH0132106482

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Transaction of an asset manager

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.052 EUR 10000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.052 EUR 10000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-03-13; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


13.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mars One Ventures AG
Birsigstr. 2
4054 Basel
Switzerland
Internet: http://www.mars-one.com/investor-relations/

 
End of News DGAP News Service

41149  13.03.2018 


© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARS ONE VENTURES AG
10:45aMARS ONE VENTURES AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by per..
EQ
03/07MARS ONE VENTURES AG : Agreement with creditors and debtor reduces the debts of ..
EQ
02/05MARS ONE VENTURES : First residents to reach Mars by 2032
AQ
02/05MARS ONE VENTURES : First Mars residents to be there by 2032, says Mars One foun..
AQ
01/28MARS ONE VENTURES : LOCKED away from reality with only a group of fickle, aspira..
AQ
01/15MARS ONE VENTURES AG : Michael Maltby appointed as interim Chief Financial Offic..
EQ
2017MARS ONE VENTURES : Here's your chance to help NASA build a home on Mars
AQ
2017MARS ONE VENTURES AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial ..
EQ
2017MARS ONE VENTURES : Former Lutheran student preparing for possible trip to Mars
AQ
2017MEET THE MARTIAN HOPEFULS : Elon Musk and all the other people trying to get to ..
AQ
More news
Chart MARS ONE VENTURES AG
Duration : Period :
Mars One Ventures AG Technical Analysis Chart | KCC | CH0132106482 | 4-Traders
Managers
NameTitle
Bas Lansdorp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Crichton Maltby Chief Financial Officer
Arno Wielders Chief Technical Officer
Norbert Kraft Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARS ONE VENTURES AG-24.24%0
ADOBE SYSTEMS26.08%109 081
ELECTRONIC ARTS21.95%39 298
AUTODESK31.99%30 696
WORKDAY36.69%28 900
SQUARE INC53.42%20 805
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.