MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES
Marsh : Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance

03/14/2018 | 02:05pm CET

Takes a Leading Position in Driving Blockchain Applications for Risk and Insurance

Marsh, a global leader in insurance broking and innovative risk management solutions, today announced that it has joined the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA), the world's largest open source blockchain initiative with more than 400 member companies. The EEA seeks to create open industry standards and frameworks for blockchain applications based on the core Ethereum platform.

Marsh is the first insurance broker to be part of the EEA, which includes some of the world’s leading organizations in technology, financial services, health care, energy, manufacturing, and a number of fast-growing startups. As a member of the EEA, Marsh will play an active role in the Insurance Working Group and the Digital Identity Working Group, collaborating with the alliance members in leading and driving the adoption of blockchain applications.

“We see the potential of blockchain technology as having a game-changing impact on the risk management and insurance industry — one that enables the creation of new business models, products, and platforms that better serve our clients in the new economy,” said Sastry Durvasula, Chief Digital Officer and Chief Data & Analytics Officer, Marsh. “By joining the EEA, we will be able to collaborate with other members to explore new solutions and disruptive use cases, while participating in the evolution of Ethereum into enterprise-grade blockchain technology.”

Marsh also recently joined The Institutes RiskBlock™ Alliance, a risk management and insurance industry enterprise-level blockchain consortium that seeks to leverage the blockchain to lower industry transaction costs while increasing the speed and security of data transfers among customers, industry stakeholders, and third parties.

About Marsh

A global leader in insurance broking and innovative risk management solutions, Marsh’s 30,000 colleagues advise individual and commercial clients of all sizes in over 130 countries. Marsh is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC), the leading global professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. With annual revenue over US$14 billion and nearly 65,000 colleagues worldwide, MMC helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading firms. In addition to Marsh, MMC is the parent company of Guy Carpenter, Mercer, and Oliver Wyman. Follow Marsh on Twitter @MarshGlobal; LinkedIn; Facebook; and YouTube, or subscribe to BRINK.

About The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance

The EEA is an industry-supported, not-for-profit established to build, promote, and broadly support Ethereum-based technology best practices, open standards, and open-source reference architectures. The EEA is helping to evolve Ethereum into an enterprise-grade technology, providing research and development in a range of areas, including privacy, confidentiality, scalability, and security. The EEA is also investigating hybrid architectures that span both permissioned and public Ethereum networks as well as industry-specific application layer working groups.

EEA will collectively develop open industry standards and facilitate collaboration with its member base and is open to any members of the Ethereum community who wish to participate. This open-source framework will enable the mass adoption at a depth and breadth otherwise unachievable in individual corporate silos and provide insight to the future of scalability, privacy, and confidentiality of the public Ethereum permissionless network.

For additional information about joining EEA, please reach out to [email protected].


© Business Wire 2018
