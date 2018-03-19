Log in
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES (MMC)

MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES (MMC)
Mercer : and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce

03/19/2018 | 02:31pm CET

Solution enhances Mercer Digital’s technology and workforce offerings

Mercer, a global consulting leader in advancing health, wealth, and careers, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE: MMC), and WorkMarket, an ADP® company (NASDAQ: ADP), the industry’s premier freelance management solution (FMS), today announced a strategic alliance that leverages Mercer’s workforce solutions with WorkMarket’s software platform for enhancing productivity across the entire talent spectrum.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180319005152/en/

According to Mercer’s 2017 Global Talent Trends research, flexible work arrangements are important to employees and more than three-quarters (77%) of full-time employees would consider working on a contingent or contract basis. As the gig economy grows, organizations that prepare for a more fluid workforce will be better positioned to harness growth.

“WorkMarket’s platform is the latest addition to our HR advisory services and digitization capabilities, expanding the breadth and depth of Mercer Digital,” said Ilya Bonic, Senior Partner and President of Mercer’s Career business. “Our strategic alliance with WorkMarket offers our clients a trusted and secure platform for managing their entire mosaic of labor from freelance to full-time and everything in between.”

WorkMarket’s industry leading software empowers companies to manage their integrated workforce in a simple, secure, and compliant manner. WorkMarket's robust platform provides businesses tools to source and vet independent workers, manage their engagements, and pay and evaluate these workers. In addition to its rich freelancer management functionality, the company has extended its capabilities to help clients optimize how work gets done across vendors, employees, alumni, and other labor types.

“This alliance unlocks a new frontier of labor productivity for companies looking to empower their workforce and prepare for the future of work,” said Jeff Wald, Founder of WorkMarket and Senior Vice President at ADP. “Combining Mercer’s consulting expertise with WorkMarket’s state-of-the-art technology platform will enable our joint clients to radically improve their productivity, engagement, and growth.”

About Mercer

Mercer delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations meet the health, wealth and career needs of a changing workforce. Mercer’s more than 22,000 employees are based in 44 countries and the firm operates in over 130 countries. Mercer is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC), the leading global professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. With nearly 65,000 colleagues and annual revenue over $14 billion, through its market-leading companies including Marsh, Guy Carpenter and Oliver Wyman, Marsh & McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment. For more information, visit www.mercer.com. Follow Mercer on Twitter @Mercer.

About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)

Powerful technology plus a human touch. Companies of all types and sizes around the world rely on ADP cloud software and expert insights to help unlock the potential of their people. HR. Talent. Benefits. Payroll. Compliance. Working together to build a better workforce. For more information, visit ADP.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 842 M
EBIT 2018 3 144 M
Net income 2018 2 205 M
Debt 2018 5 032 M
Yield 2018 1,85%
P/E ratio 2018 19,58
P/E ratio 2019 17,63
EV / Sales 2018 3,22x
EV / Sales 2019 3,11x
Capitalization 42 808 M
