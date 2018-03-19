Mercer : and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce

Solution enhances Mercer Digital’s technology and workforce offerings
Mercer, a global consulting leader in advancing health, wealth, and
careers, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies,
Inc. (NYSE: MMC), and WorkMarket, an ADP® company (NASDAQ:
ADP), the industry’s premier freelance management solution (FMS), today
announced a strategic alliance that leverages Mercer’s workforce
solutions with WorkMarket’s software platform for enhancing productivity
across the entire talent spectrum.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180319005152/en/
According to Mercer’s
2017 Global Talent Trends research, flexible work
arrangements are important to employees and more than three-quarters
(77%) of full-time employees would consider working on a contingent or
contract basis. As the gig economy grows, organizations that prepare for
a more fluid workforce will be better positioned to harness growth.
“WorkMarket’s platform is the latest addition to our HR advisory
services and digitization capabilities, expanding the breadth and depth
of Mercer
Digital,” said Ilya Bonic, Senior Partner and President of Mercer’s
Career business. “Our strategic alliance with WorkMarket offers our
clients a trusted and secure platform for managing their entire mosaic
of labor from freelance to full-time and everything in between.”
WorkMarket’s industry leading software empowers companies to manage
their integrated workforce in a simple, secure, and compliant manner.
WorkMarket's robust platform provides businesses tools to source and vet
independent workers, manage their engagements, and pay and evaluate
these workers. In addition to its rich freelancer management
functionality, the company has extended its capabilities to help clients
optimize how work gets done across vendors, employees, alumni, and other
labor types.
“This alliance unlocks a new frontier of labor productivity for
companies looking to empower their workforce and prepare for the future
of work,” said Jeff Wald, Founder of WorkMarket and Senior Vice
President at ADP. “Combining Mercer’s consulting expertise with
WorkMarket’s state-of-the-art technology platform will enable our joint
clients to radically improve their productivity, engagement, and growth.”
About Mercer
Mercer
delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations
meet the health, wealth and career needs of a changing workforce.
Mercer’s more than 22,000 employees are based in 44 countries and the
firm operates in over 130 countries. Mercer is a wholly owned subsidiary
of Marsh
& McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC), the leading global
professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people.
With nearly 65,000 colleagues and annual revenue over $14 billion,
through its market-leading companies including Marsh,
Guy
Carpenter and Oliver
Wyman, Marsh & McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly
dynamic and complex environment. For more information, visit www.mercer.com.
Follow Mercer on Twitter @Mercer.
About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)
Powerful technology plus a human touch. Companies of all types and sizes
around the world rely on ADP cloud software and expert insights to help
unlock the potential of their people. HR. Talent. Benefits. Payroll.
Compliance. Working together to build a better workforce. For more
information, visit ADP.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180319005152/en/