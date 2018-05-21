Log in
News Summary

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Announces Participation in the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference

05/21/2018 | 10:06pm CEST

KILGORE, Texas, May 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) (“MMLP” or the “Partnership”) announced today that members of executive management will participate in the MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference sponsored by the Master Limited Partnership Association on May 23, 2018, in Orlando, Florida. A copy of the Partnership’s presentation will be available by visiting the Partnership’s website at www.martinmidstream.com.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is a publicly traded limited partnership with a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region.  The Partnership's primary business lines include: (1) natural gas liquids transportation and distribution services and natural gas storage; (2) terminalling, storage and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products; (3) sulfur and sulfur-based products processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution; and (4) marine transportation services for petroleum products and by-products.

Additional information concerning Martin Midstream is available on its website at www.martinmidstream.com, or

Joe McCreery, IRC – Head of Investor Relations
(877) 256-6644

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
