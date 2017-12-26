Marubeni : and Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd., Sign a Joint Venture Contract for a Pharmaceuticals and Related Products Distribution Business Between Japan and China

Dec. 26. 2017

Marubeni Corporation ('Marubeni') concluded an agreement on December 25, 2017 with Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd., ('Fosun Pharma') for the establishment of a joint venture ('JV') to engage in the pharmaceuticals and related products distribution business between Japan and China.

In China, as the number of patients with chronic diseases is increasing as a result of rising consumption levels and lifestyle changes, there is a growing demand for pharmaceutical products. The expectations of foreign pharmaceutical companies, including Japanese companies, for the Chinese market is also rising as China has recently been developing a medical insurance system. Marubeni and Fosun Pharma agreed to establish the JV aiming to sell mainly Japanese pharmaceutical products in China in order to meet the anticipated increase in demand for high-quality products. The JV will also supply high-quality pharmaceutical raw materials and biosimilars (copies of an original biological product) manufactured in China to the Japanese market.

Fosun Pharma is broadly engaged in the medical and healthcare industry, including pharmaceutical R&D and manufacturing, medical services, medical/diagnostic device manufacturing and agentary sales, as well as pharmaceutical distribution and retail.

Marubeni and Fosun Pharma are committed to developing the Chinese market through their extensive experience while also contributing to Japanese pharmaceutical companies in expanding their business in China.

Corporate Name:Fobeni Healthcom Pharmaceutical Jiangsu Co., Ltd. (Planned)

Location:Yaocheng Road, Taizhou, Jiangsu Province, the PRC (Planned)

Incorporation:April 2018 (Planned) (*)

Registered Capital:USD 10,000,000

ShareholderFosun Pharma 51%, Marubeni 49%

Business Overview:Distribution of pharmaceuticals and related products in Japan and China

(*) The JV will be established and start operation after it obtains the approvals, licenses and rights required in the PRC.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (stock code: 600196-SH, 02196-HK) was established in 1994. It is a leading healthcare group in China. Fosun Pharma's operations strategically cover several important segments of the healthcare industry chain ranging from pharmaceutical R&D, manufacturing, medical diagnosis and medical devices to medical distribution and retail as well as healthcare services, contributing to people's health. Fosun Pharma has a state-level corporate technical center and international R&D team. Its R&D focuses on new development in such treatment areas as cardiovascular, central nervous, blood, metabolism and the digestive system, anti-infection and anti-tumor. Facing the future, Fosun Pharmaceutical Group will, through its inherited spirit of 'continuous innovation and joyful health', continue to maintain 'internal growth, extensive expansion and integrated development' to become a leading company providing health products and services to the global health care market.