Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Marubeni Corp    8002   JP3877600001

MARUBENI CORP (8002)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Marubeni : to Begin Importation of Beef from Argentina

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 04:06am CEST

Aug. 06. 2018
Marubeni Corporation

On July 3, Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, 'Marubeni') signed a contract with Argentine beef production company, FRIDEVI S.A.F.I.C (hereinafter, 'Fridevi') regarding the supply of beef products, by which Marubeni began importing beef products from Argentina.

Argentina produces roughly 2.76 million tons of beef annually, making it the 6th largest supplier and 10th largest exporter of beef in the world. Argentina mainly exports its beef products to places like China and Europe; until now, the Japanese government had banned the import of beef from Argentina due to the country's use of vaccines as a measure against foot and mouth disease.

However, on June 27, 2018, the Japanese government lifted the ban on Argentine beef imports limited to the Patagonia region, due to Patagonia's status as free from foot and mouth disease without the use of vaccination.

The lifting of the import ban was the impetus for Marubeni to seek out beef producing regions of Argentina in order to begin the importation of Argentine beef to Japan. As a result, this contract between Marubeni and Fridevi, a one of the largest scale beef producing companies in the Patagonia region, was concluded. Fridevi has a proven track record of providing beef domestically and exporting it abroad in Europe; the production of high quality beef is Fridevi's specialty.

Argentine beef has an established reputation for quality, and it is highly regarded around the world. With the import ban now lifted, Marubeni will be the first in Japan to begin importing Argentine beef to the country.

Marubeni, which owns Australian premium marbled beef producer Rangers Valley and American premium beef producer Creekstone Farms, sells premium beef in Japan and all over the world. Now, with the addition of beef from Argentina, Marubeni will strive to even further advance its global strategies for provision and sale of premium quality beef.

Company name : FRIDEVI S.A.F.I.C
Location : Ruta Provincial N1 KM3,5 Viedma Rio Negro Patagonia Argentina
Establishment : 1983
Business description : Beef production

Disclaimer

Marubeni Corporation published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 02:05:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARUBENI CORP
04:06aMARUBENI : to Begin Importation of Beef from Argentina
PU
08/02MARUBENI CORP : 1st quarter results
CO
07/31Uzbekistan and Japan discuss development of trade and economic relations
AQ
07/31MARUBENI : U.S. Department of Labor Cites Kansas Grain Bin Operator
AQ
07/31Japanese company may enter Uzbek energy sector
AQ
07/25MARUBENI : Proparcos Financing for 7MW solar PV project in Westmoreland, Jamaica
AQ
07/13MARUBENI CORPORATION : - Strategic Partnership Agreement Signed Between Marubeni..
AQ
07/13MARUBENI CORPORATION : - Confirmation of Details Regarding Stock Compensation-Ty..
AQ
07/12MARUBENI : Strategic Partnership Agreement Signed Between Marubeni, Chinese Chem..
AQ
07/11MARUBENI : Strategic Partnership Agreement Signed Between Marubeni and Chinese c..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/03Marubeni Corp. ADR 2019 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
06/06Honda looks to expand jet business 
02/06Marubeni Corp. ADR 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
01/31Big Dividend Gains Cast For January's Top 10 Healthy Consumer Defensive 'Safe.. 
2017Marubeni Corp. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 7 970 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 235 B
Debt 2019 1 850 B
Yield 2019 3,78%
P/E ratio 2019 6,68
P/E ratio 2020 6,45
EV / Sales 2019 0,43x
EV / Sales 2020 0,41x
Capitalization 1 571 B
Chart MARUBENI CORP
Duration : Period :
Marubeni Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARUBENI CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 945  JPY
Spread / Average Target 4,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fumiya Kokubu President & Representative Director
Teruo Asada Chairman
Nobuhiro Yabe Representative Director & Chief Financial Officer
Hikaru Minami Representative Director
Shigeru Yamazoe Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARUBENI CORP9.02%14 113
MITSUBISHI CORP-0.44%45 104
ITOCHU CORP-8.37%29 210
MITSUI & CO LTD-0.30%28 954
SUMITOMO CORP-2.66%21 170
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%20 902
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.