Important Information for Customers: Maruti Suzuki to Recall 1279 vehicles (new Swift & new Dzire)

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Limited will proactively and voluntarily undertake a Recall for new Swift and new Dzire models to inspect for a possible fault in the Airbag Controller Unit.

1279 vehicles (566 new Swift and 713 new Dzire) manufactured between 7th May 2018 and 5th July 2018 will be covered in this campaign.

Recall campaigns are undertaken globally to rectify faults that may be potential safety defects.

Starting 25th July 2018 owners of the vehicles included in this recall campaign will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty part free of cost.

Customers of new Swift and new Dzire can visit the Company website (IMP. CUSTOMER INFO) and fill in the chassis number (For new Swift - MBH and for new Dzire - MA3 followed by 14 digit alpha-numeric number) on the computer screen to check. The chassis number is embossed on the vehicle ID plate and is also in the vehicle invoice / registration documents.

Customers may also contact the nearest Maruti Suzuki dealer workshop to ascertain if their vehicle is among the above vehicles.