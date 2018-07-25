Maruti Suzuki India : releases Annual Report 2017-18

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Limited today released Annual Report and Sustainability Report for financial year 2017-18 on the company's website.

Built around the theme 'The motivation is YOU - 35 years and counting' this edition celebrates the confidence customers have reposed in brand Maruti Suzuki.

In his message to the shareholders, Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, 'In our journey so far, the key factor has been the Company's focus on understanding customers and fulfilling their expectations by offering products and services which suit their needs.' He added, 'All management decisions today are based on the long-term interest of our customers.'

Dedicating the company's success to the customers, Mr. R.C. Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, shared, 'Maruti Suzuki has always focused its attention on doing everything possible to increase the value that a customer gets by using cars produced by the Company. We have always been aware that the long term success of the Company would only be assured if we keep meeting and exceeding customer expectations from our products. The resounding success of many new models introduced in the recent past by your Company is no accident. It reflects the ability of the marketing division to understand customer tastes and desires and the skill of our engineers to produce cars that incorporate the feedback from the marketing executives. We think this is an essential part of being customer-centric.'

The complete annual report can be downloaded from the following link:

Maruti Suzuki Annual Report | Sustainability Report 2017-18