Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Maruti Suzuki India    MARUTI   INE585B01010

MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA (MARUTI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Maruti Suzuki India : releases Annual Report 2017-18

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 09:19am CEST

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Limited today released Annual Report and Sustainability Report for financial year 2017-18 on the company's website.

Built around the theme 'The motivation is YOU - 35 years and counting' this edition celebrates the confidence customers have reposed in brand Maruti Suzuki.

In his message to the shareholders, Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, 'In our journey so far, the key factor has been the Company's focus on understanding customers and fulfilling their expectations by offering products and services which suit their needs.' He added, 'All management decisions today are based on the long-term interest of our customers.'

Dedicating the company's success to the customers, Mr. R.C. Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, shared, 'Maruti Suzuki has always focused its attention on doing everything possible to increase the value that a customer gets by using cars produced by the Company. We have always been aware that the long term success of the Company would only be assured if we keep meeting and exceeding customer expectations from our products. The resounding success of many new models introduced in the recent past by your Company is no accident. It reflects the ability of the marketing division to understand customer tastes and desires and the skill of our engineers to produce cars that incorporate the feedback from the marketing executives. We think this is an essential part of being customer-centric.'

The complete annual report can be downloaded from the following link:

Maruti Suzuki Annual Report | Sustainability Report 2017-18

Disclaimer

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 07:18:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA
09:19aMARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : releases Annual Report 2017-18
PU
07:38aIMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR CUSTOMERS : Maruti Suzuki to Recall 1279 vehicles (new..
PU
07:38aMARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : to recall 1,279 units of new Swift, Dzire for possible fau..
AQ
04:24aMARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : For Rs 9,999 Maruti Suzuki offers connected cars solution
AQ
01:43aMARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : For R9,999 Maruti Suzuki offers connected cars solution
AQ
07/24MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : launches ‘Suzuki Connect’
PU
07/23MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : `s Gurugram, Manesar plants together roll out 20 millionth..
AQ
07/23MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : clocks 20 million production - A shining example of Make i..
PU
07/22MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : way ahead of the pack
AQ
07/21MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : way ahead in the race for Indian passenger vehicle market
AQ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 921 B
EBIT 2019 118 B
Net income 2019 98 247 M
Finance 2019 453 B
Yield 2019 0,95%
P/E ratio 2019 30,22
P/E ratio 2020 25,65
EV / Sales 2019 2,69x
EV / Sales 2020 2,32x
Capitalization 2 930 B
Chart MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA
Duration : Period :
Maruti Suzuki India Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 9 929  INR
Spread / Average Target 0,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenichi Ayukawa CEO, Joint Managing Director & Executive Director
Ravindra Chandra Bhargava Non-Executive Chairman
Ajay Seth Senior Executive Director-Finance
C. V. Rahman Senior Executive Director-Engineering
Toshiaki Hasuike Non-Executive Director & Joint Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-0.33%42 597
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION1.75%56 023
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES8.45%29 285
FERRARI27.10%25 790
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%16 994
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD-61.20%14 277
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.