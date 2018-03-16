Log in
MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD. (MRVL)
Marvell Technology : Shareholders Approve Issuance of Common Shares in Connection With Proposed Acquisition of Cavium, Inc.

03/16/2018

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) today announced that its shareholders have voted to approve the issuance of Marvell common shares in connection with the previously announced proposed acquisition of Cavium, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAVM). In a preliminary count of the voting results from today's meeting of shareholders, more than 99 percent of votes represented in person or by proxy were voted in favor of approving the issuance of Marvell common shares in connection with the proposed acquisition. At a meeting held today prior to the Marvell shareholder vote, Cavium shareholders voted to approve the merger with Marvell. Marvell expects the transaction to close mid-calendar year 2018, subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals. 

The final voting results on all agenda items for each company's special meeting will be disclosed in separate Current Reports on Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Marvell

Marvell first revolutionized the digital storage industry by moving information at speeds never thought possible. Today, that same breakthrough innovation remains at the heart of the company's storage, networking and connectivity solutions. With leading intellectual property and deep system-level knowledge, Marvell's semiconductor solutions continue to transform the enterprise, cloud, automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. To learn more, visit: www.marvell.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to the proposed transaction between Cavium and Marvell, including statements regarding the benefits of the transaction, the anticipated timing of the transaction and the products and markets of each company. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: (i) uncertainties as to the timing of the consummation of the transaction and the ability of each party to consummate the transaction, (ii) the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the transaction, (iii) the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, including as a result of delay in completing the transaction or integrating the businesses of Cavium and Marvell, (iv) the effect of the announcement or pendency of the transaction on Cavium's business relationships, operating results, and business generally, (v) risks that the proposed transaction disrupts current plans and operations of Cavium or Marvell and potential difficulties in Cavium employee retention as a result of the transaction, (vi) the outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings against Cavium and/or Marvell or to which Cavium and/or Marvell become subject, and (vii) the ability of Marvell to successfully integrate Cavium's operations and product lines. The foregoing review of important factors should not be construed as exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties that affect the businesses of Marvell and Cavium described in the "Risk Factors" section of their respective Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed by either of them from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Marvell and Cavium assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Neither Marvell nor Cavium gives any assurance that either Marvell or Cavium will achieve its expectations.

For further information, contact:
T. Peter Andrew
Vice President, Treasury and Investor Relations
408-222-0777
[email protected]

Marvell is a world leader in storage, cloud infrastructure, Internet of Things (IoT), connectivity and multimedia semiconductor solutions.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marvell-shareholders-approve-issuance-of-common-shares-in-connection-with-proposed-acquisition-of-cavium-inc-300615492.html

SOURCE Marvell Technology Group Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2018
