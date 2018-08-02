Log in
MARWYN VALUE INVESTORS LTD
08/02 05:35:22 pm
142 GBp   --.--%
Marwyn Value Investors : Net Asset Value

08/02/2018 | 05:50pm CEST

LEI:213800L5751QTTVEA774

2 August 2018

Marwyn Value Investors Limited

Net Asset Value per Realisation Share

The board of directors of Marwyn Value Investors Limited (the 'Company') today announces that the estimated net asset value per Realisation Share of the Company based on the estimated value of its interests in Marwyn Value Investors L.P. is £2.19044 as at 20 July 2018. As at 20 July 2018 there were 6,931,793 Realisation Shares in issue.

As at 20 July the closing mid share price of a Realisation Share in the Company was £1.7000 and represented a discount of 22.39% to the net asset value per Realisation Share.

Historic Performance

Estimated

NAV per share (£)

Movement over Period (%)

Movement over

Month (%)

Year to date

Movement (%)

NAV Inception to date (%) *

2018:

July 20

2.19044

+1.1

+2.4

-1.6

+1.6

July 13

2.16718

+0.7

+1.3

-2.7

+0.5

July 6

2.15158

+0.6

+0.6

-3.4

-0.2

June 30

2.13849

+3.0

-4.0

-0.8

May 31

2.07554

+3.1

-6.8

-3.8

April 30

2.01226

+5.9

-9.6

-6.7

March 29

1.90028

-6.1

-14.7

-11.9

February 28

2.02289

-5.1

-9.2

-6.2

January 31

2.13123

-4.3

-4.3

-1.2

2017:

December 29

2.22672

-4.0

+4.8

+3.2

November 30

2.32040

+0.3

+9.2

+7.6

October 31

2.31431

-3.3

+8.9

+7.3

September 29

2.39380

+1.0

+12.7

+11.0

August 31

2.36926

+3.1

+11.5

+9.9

July 31

2.29884

-0.6

+8.2

+6.6

June 30

2.31222

-2.8

+8.8

+7.2

May 31

2.37761

+5.2

+11.9

+10.2

April 28

2.26040

+3.0

+6.4

+4.8

March 31

2.19391

+5.1

+3.3

+1.7

February 28

2.08682

-1.1

-1.8

-3.2

January 31

2.10976

-0.7

-0.7

-2.2

*Inception to date is calculated from the creation of the Realisation Shares on 30 November 2016

Enquiries to:

Axio Capital Solutions Limited

One Waverley Place

Union Street

St Helier

Jersey

JE1 1AX

Disclaimer

Marwyn Value Investors Limited published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 15:49:05 UTC
