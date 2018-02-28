MasTec, Inc. : to Host Earnings Call

Log in
02/28/2018 | 01:35pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2018 / MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on February 28, 2018, at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/1215.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 6 645 M
EBIT 2018 456 M
Net income 2018 261 M
Debt 2018 855 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 16,32
P/E ratio 2019 14,48
EV / Sales 2018 0,77x
EV / Sales 2019 0,65x
Capitalization 4 258 M
Chart MASTEC, INC.
Duration : Period :
MasTec, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MTZ | US5763231090 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends MASTEC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 60,8 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Ramón Mas President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jorge C. Mas Chairman
Robert E. Apple Chief Operating Officer
George L. Pita Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert J. Dwyer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MASTEC, INC.7.56%4 258
VINCI-2.53%59 874
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION3.33%43 784
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-0.56%31 018
LARSEN & TOUBRO3.30%28 791
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-8.22%25 669
