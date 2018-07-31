MasTec : Senior Management at Canaccord Genuity and Jefferies Investor Conferences in Boston and New York

CORAL GABLES, Fla., July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) today announced that its senior management will be presenting in Boston at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 8th, at approximately 3:00 p.m. ET. Additionally, one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and MasTec's senior management are also being arranged as a part of the conference.

Additionally, MasTec senior management will hold a series of one-on-one meetings in New York with institutional investors at the Jefferies Global Industrials Conference on August 9th.

The presentation audio and any related materials may be accessed through links on the "Investors" page of MasTec's website at www.mastec.com. Interested parties should check the Company's website for any schedule updates, or time changes. The presentation will also be available for replay on the MasTec website for approximately 30 days.

MasTec, Inc. is a leading infrastructure construction company operating mainly throughout North America across a range of industries. The Company's primary activities include the engineering, building, installation, maintenance and upgrade of communications, energy and utility infrastructure, such as: wireless, wireline/fiber, satellite communications and customer fulfillment activities; petroleum and natural gas pipeline infrastructure; electrical utility transmission and distribution; power generation; and industrial infrastructure. MasTec's customers are primarily in these industries. The Company's corporate website is located at www.mastec.com. The Company's website should be considered as a recognized channel of distribution, and the Company may periodically post important, or supplemental, information regarding contracts, awards or other related news on the Presentations/Webcasts page in the Investors section therein.

