Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  MasterCard    MA

MASTERCARD (MA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/27 02:16:55 pm
208.45 USD   +0.52%
01:42pMASTERCARD : reiterates FY expenses outlook (July 26)
RE
01:35pMASTERCARD : reiterates FY expenses outlook
RE
08:49aMASTERCARD : Posts Jump in Profit -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Mastercard : reiterates FY expenses outlook (July 26)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 01:42pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of a Mastercard logo on a credit card

(Reuters) - Mastercard Inc beat second-quarter profit estimates on Thursday and the world's second-largest payments processor reiterated its full-year forecast for expenses.

The company continues to expect operating expense growth to be in the "mid-teens" for 2018.

Operating expenses rose 23.5 percent to $1.73 billion (1.32 billion pounds) in the second quarter ended June 30, as the company continues to invest in safety and security and digital products.

Mastercard, which processes more than 65,000 transactions a minute, said gross dollar volumes rose 15.3 percent to $1.48 trillion in the quarter. The United States, the company's largest market, accounted for about 30 percent of the total.

Cross-border volumes - the value of transactions made by card holders abroad - increased 23.6 percent on a U.S. dollar basis.

Net income jumped 33 percent to $1.57 billion, or $1.50 per share, in the quarter ended June 30. (https://mstr.cd/2NLUpL3)

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.66 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.53, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Purchase, New York-based company's total revenue rose 20 percent to $3.67 billion, topping estimates of $3.65 billion.

(This version of the story corrects to say company reiterated its full-year expense forecast, not raised the full-year expense forecast in headline and paragraphs 1, 2).

(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MASTERCARD
01:42pMASTERCARD : reiterates FY expenses outlook (July 26)
RE
01:35pMASTERCARD : reiterates FY expenses outlook
RE
08:49aMASTERCARD : Posts Jump in Profit -- WSJ
DJ
07/26MASTERCARD : Notice of Iran-related disclosure filed pursuant to Section 13(r)(3..
PU
07/26MASTERCARD : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
07/26MASTERCARD : Reports Higher Earnings, Sets Aside $225 Million for Litigation Cos..
DJ
07/26MASTERCARD : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/26MASTERCARD : Quarterly Results Q2 Earnings Release
PU
07/26MASTERCARD : Incorporated Second-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Com..
BU
07/26MASTERCARD INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:34aEconomists Foresee Bumper GDP (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
06:57aWALL STREET BREAKFAST : Economists Foresee Bumper GDP 
07/26Mastercard, Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/26Mastercard (MA) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
07/26Mastercard delivers strong growth again 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 968 M
EBIT 2018 8 276 M
Net income 2018 6 463 M
Finance 2018 2 392 M
Yield 2018 0,49%
P/E ratio 2018 33,64
P/E ratio 2019 27,97
EV / Sales 2018 14,8x
EV / Sales 2019 13,1x
Capitalization 224 B
Chart MASTERCARD
Duration : Period :
MasterCard Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASTERCARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 221 $
Spread / Average Target 6,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ajaypal S. Banga President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ari Sarker Co-President-Asia Pacific
Richard Neil Haythornthwaite Chairman
Edward McLaughlin President-Operations & Technology
Martina Hund-Mejean Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MASTERCARD37.00%223 752
VISA24.98%319 484
PAYPAL HOLDINGS21.08%108 492
PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC48.59%19 945
AVAST PLC0.00%2 845
MIMECAST LTD42.03%2 424
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.