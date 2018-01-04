Materion : Aluminum Beryllium AlBeMet® Selected for MS-177 Sensor

Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) has been awarded a contract by UTC
Aerospace Systems for AlBeMet® metal matrix composite parts for its
MS-177 long-range, multi-spectral imaging (MSI) sensor. The sensor is
currently undergoing integration testing and qualification for the
Northrop Grumman RQ-4B Global Hawk Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS).
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180104005912/en/
An RQ-4 Global Hawk soars through the sky to record intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance data. Photo: courtesy of United States Air Force
Materion produces AlBeMet, an aluminum beryllium composite, which
combines the high modulus and low-density characteristics of beryllium
with the fabrication and mechanical property behaviors of aluminum.
Because of its excellent stiffness-to-weight ratio, AlBeMet is used
extensively in optical, structural and electronic housing components in
aircraft, satellite and commercial applications.
The MS-177 sensor gives the U.S. military long-range capabilities to see
with greater clarity than previous technologies. The Global Hawk system
is designed to gather high-resolution images of large areas of land and
sea, day or night.
“We work to stay ahead of advancing technologies, and we’re proud of our
work with UTC Aerospace Systems which allows us to develop
cost-effective advanced material components used on this cutting-edge
sensor technology for the U.S. military,” said W. Glenn Maxwell,
President, Materion Performance Alloys and Composites. “Our advanced
materials solutions enable our customers to maximize performance on
high-end imaging systems.”
To learn more about AlBeMet and Materion Corporation, visit https://materion.com/products/beryllium-products/metal-matrix-composites-aluminum-beryllium-albe/albemet-am162.
ABOUT MATERION
Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. The
Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, supplies highly
engineered advanced enabling materials to global markets. Our unique
product portfolio includes high
performance alloys, beryllium
products, clad
metal strip, composite
metals, ceramics,
inorganic
chemicals, microelectronics
packaging materials, precision
optics, thin
film coatings and thin
film deposition materials. Learn more about Materion at http://materion.com/About.
Connect with Materion on social media through:
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/MaterionCorp/
Google+
- https://plus.google.com/+MaterionCorporation
LinkedIn
- https://www.linkedin.com/company/materion-corporation
Twitter
- https://twitter.com/MaterionCorp
YouTube
- https://www.youtube.com/user/MaterionVideos
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180104005912/en/