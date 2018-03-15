Materion : and EDRO Announce Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Materion’s MoldMAX® Plastics Tooling Alloys

Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) announced a distribution agreement with
EDRO GmbH in Europe and EDRO Specialty Steels, Inc. in North America for
Materion’s MoldMAX® plastics tooling alloys. EDRO GmbH will become the
exclusive distributor of high performance MoldMAX alloys in Europe. EDRO
Specialty Steels, Inc. will join ThyssenKrupp Copper and Brass Sales as
exclusive distributors of MoldMAX alloy products in North America.
EDRO GmbH is part of the voestalpine organization which has a network of
distributors throughout Europe that will stock and supply the full line
of MoldMAX alloy products, including five alloys that meet specific
property requirements. The stocking location for EDRO GmbH will be
Appenweier, Germany, a centralized operation that will allow for faster
delivery times to tool makers across Europe.
In North America, the distribution agreement will provide customers
increased product availability supported by excellent service as EDRO
Specialty Steels will be stocking all of Materion’s alloys for
injection, blow molding and other plastic tooling segments.
"Our goal is to align with a strategic distribution partner committed to
investing, servicing and growing the MoldMAX alloy brand amongst
plastics processors and mold makers," said Clive Grannum, President,
Materion Performance Alloys and Composites. “We look forward to working
with EDRO as they are specifically focused on the plastics tooling
industries and can provide our end users with a number of cost saving
and performance sharing benefits.”
MoldMAX® is a registered trademark of Materion Corporation.
About Materion:
Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. The
Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, supplies highly
engineered advanced enabling materials to global markets. Our unique
product portfolio includes high
performance alloys, beryllium
products, clad
metal strip, composite
metals, ceramics, inorganic
chemicals, microelectronics
packaging materials, precision
optics, thin
film coatings and thin
film deposition materials.
Learn more about Materion at (https://materion.com/About).
About EDRO:
EDRO is headquartered in Walnut, California, and is a member of the
voestalpine group. The Company is a leading manufacturer of custom mold
bases and specialty steels for the plastics and rubber tooling
industries. EDRO distributes a comprehensive line of premium tool steel,
aluminum and copper alloy products, including unique and innovative
grades such as RoyAlloy™ stainless steel, QC-10™ aluminum, Böhler tool
steels, and now the Materion MoldMAX tooling alloys. EDRO’s steel,
aluminum, and Materion’s MoldMAX products are offered from local stocks
in the saw-cut or machined condition with quick delivery times.
Learn more about EDRO at (www.edro.com).
Connect with Materion on social media through:
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/MaterionCorp/
Google+
- https://plus.google.com/+MaterionCorporation
LinkedIn
- https://www.linkedin.com/company/materion-corporation
Twitter
- https://twitter.com/MaterionCorp
YouTube
- https://www.youtube.com/user/MaterionVideos
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315006254/en/