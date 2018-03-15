Materion : and EDRO Announce Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Materion’s MoldMAX® Plastics Tooling Alloys

EDRO GmbH to become the exclusive distributor of MoldMAX® alloys in Europe and EDRO Specialty Steels, a key distributor in North America

Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) announced a distribution agreement with EDRO GmbH in Europe and EDRO Specialty Steels, Inc. in North America for Materion’s MoldMAX® plastics tooling alloys. EDRO GmbH will become the exclusive distributor of high performance MoldMAX alloys in Europe. EDRO Specialty Steels, Inc. will join ThyssenKrupp Copper and Brass Sales as exclusive distributors of MoldMAX alloy products in North America.

EDRO GmbH is part of the voestalpine organization which has a network of distributors throughout Europe that will stock and supply the full line of MoldMAX alloy products, including five alloys that meet specific property requirements. The stocking location for EDRO GmbH will be Appenweier, Germany, a centralized operation that will allow for faster delivery times to tool makers across Europe.

In North America, the distribution agreement will provide customers increased product availability supported by excellent service as EDRO Specialty Steels will be stocking all of Materion’s alloys for injection, blow molding and other plastic tooling segments.

"Our goal is to align with a strategic distribution partner committed to investing, servicing and growing the MoldMAX alloy brand amongst plastics processors and mold makers," said Clive Grannum, President, Materion Performance Alloys and Composites. “We look forward to working with EDRO as they are specifically focused on the plastics tooling industries and can provide our end users with a number of cost saving and performance sharing benefits.”

MoldMAX® is a registered trademark of Materion Corporation.

About Materion:

Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, supplies highly engineered advanced enabling materials to global markets. Our unique product portfolio includes high performance alloys, beryllium products, clad metal strip, composite metals, ceramics, inorganic chemicals, microelectronics packaging materials, precision optics, thin film coatings and thin film deposition materials.

Learn more about Materion at (https://materion.com/About).

About EDRO:

EDRO is headquartered in Walnut, California, and is a member of the voestalpine group. The Company is a leading manufacturer of custom mold bases and specialty steels for the plastics and rubber tooling industries. EDRO distributes a comprehensive line of premium tool steel, aluminum and copper alloy products, including unique and innovative grades such as RoyAlloy™ stainless steel, QC-10™ aluminum, Böhler tool steels, and now the Materion MoldMAX tooling alloys. EDRO’s steel, aluminum, and Materion’s MoldMAX products are offered from local stocks in the saw-cut or machined condition with quick delivery times.

Learn more about EDRO at (www.edro.com).

