Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Matrix Service Co    MTRX

MATRIX SERVICE CO (MTRX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Matrix Service Company to Present at the Jeffries 2018 Global Industrials Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 12:13am CEST

TULSA, Okla., July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matrix Service Company (Nasdaq: MTRX) announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer John Hewitt and Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Cavanah will be participating in the Jefferies 2018 Global Industrials Conference in New York, NY on Thursday, August 9.  The conference is being held at the InterContinental Barclay at 111 East 48th Street, New York. 

The Company is currently scheduled to present at 8:00 a.m. eastern time on August 9, 2018. One-on-one meetings with management are available during the conference with prior notice and may be scheduled by contacting Jeffries directly, or by contacting Matrix Service Company at [email protected] or [email protected].

About Matrix Service Company

Founded in 1984, Matrix Service Company is parent to a family of companies that include Matrix Service Inc., Matrix NAC, Matrix PDM Engineering and Matrix Applied Technologies. Our subsidiaries design, build and maintain infrastructure critical to North America’s energy, power and industrial markets. Matrix Service Company is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with subsidiary offices located throughout the United States and Canada, as well as Sydney, Australia and Seoul, South Korea.

The Company reports its financial results based on four key operating segments: Electrical Infrastructure, Storage Solutions, Oil Gas & Chemical and Industrial. To learn more about Matrix Service Company, visit matrixservicecompany.com

For more information, please contact:

Matrix Service Company
Kevin S. Cavanah
Vice President and CFO
+1-918-838-8822
Email:[email protected]

Alpha IR Group Investor Relations
Robert Winters
T: 312-445-2870
E: [email protected]

This release contains forward-looking statements that are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “continues,” “expect,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “believe,” “estimate,” “should” and “will” and words of similar effect that convey future meaning, concerning the Company’s operations, economic performance and management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. Future events involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those we currently anticipate. The actual results for the current and future periods and other corporate developments will depend upon a number of economic, competitive and other influences, including those factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” and “Forward Looking Statements” sections and elsewhere in the Company’s reports and filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the control of the Company, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially and adversely affect the results of the Company's operations and its financial condition. We undertake no obligation to update information contained in this release.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MATRIX SERVICE CO
12:13aMatrix Service Company to Present at the Jeffries 2018 Global Industrials Con..
GL
06/26Matrix Service Company Announces Appointment of Liane K. Hinrichs to Board of..
GL
06/06MATRIX SERVICE CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/20MATRIX SERVICE : Cushing oil terminal continues expansion
AQ
05/17MATRIX SERVICE : Awarded Full EPC by Large Independent Oil Company for Expansion..
AQ
05/15Keyera Awards Matrix Service Turnkey EPC Contract for Greenfield Crude Oil St..
GL
05/15MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY : Reports Third Quarter Results
AQ
05/14MATRIX SERVICE CO : Blog Exposure - Matrix Service Secures Full EPC Contract by ..
AC
05/11MATRIX SERVICE : Awarded Full EPC by Large Independent Oil Company for Expansion..
AQ
05/10MATRIX SERVICE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/11Matrix Service's (MTRX) CEO John Hewitt on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tr.. 
05/11Matrix Service Company 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/09Matrix Service misses by $0.26, misses on revenue 
05/08Notable earnings after Wednesday?s close 
02/09Matrix Service Company 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 091 M
EBIT 2018 9,80 M
Net income 2018 5,00 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 104,86
P/E ratio 2019 21,09
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,47x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,41x
Capitalization 518 M
Chart MATRIX SERVICE CO
Duration : Period :
Matrix Service Co Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATRIX SERVICE CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 23,0 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John R. Hewitt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph F. Montalbano Chief Operating Officer
Kevin S. Cavanah Secretary, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Rick J. Bennett Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Thomas E. Maxwell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MATRIX SERVICE CO8.43%518
SCHLUMBERGER NV-2.39%90 754
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO5.15%36 714
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-17.43%35 346
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO17.49%16 160
TECHNIPFMC-4.60%13 805
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.