MATSON INC (MATX)
Matson : To Announce Fourth Quarter 2017 Results On February 20, 2018

02/01/2018 | 10:16pm CET

HONOLULU, Feb. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Matson, Inc. ("Matson" or the "Company") (NYSE: MATX), a leading U.S. carrier in the Pacific, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2017 on Tuesday, February 20, 2018.

Matson Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Matson) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsFoto/)

A conference call is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. EST when Matt Cox, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Joel Wine, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Matson's fourth quarter and full year 2017 results and provide a business outlook for 2018.

Date of Conference Call:         

Tuesday, February 20, 2018

Scheduled Time:                      

4:30 p.m. EST / 1:30 p.m. PST / 11:30 a.m. HST

Participant Toll Free Dial-In #: 

1-877-312-5524

International Dial-In #:             

1-253-237-1144

The conference call will be broadcast live along with a slide presentation on the Company's website at www.matson.com, under Investors.  A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call through February 27, 2018 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 and using the conference number 3878488. The slides and audio webcast of the conference call will be archived for one full quarter on the Company's website at www.matson.com, under Investors.

About the Company

Founded in 1882, Matson (NYSE: MATX) is a leading U.S. carrier in the Pacific.  Matson provides a vital lifeline to the economies of Hawaii, Alaska, Guam, Micronesia and select South Pacific islands, and operates a premium, expedited service from China to Southern California.  The Company's fleet of owned and chartered vessels includes containerships, combination container and roll-on/roll-off ships and custom-designed barges.  Matson Logistics, established in 1987, extends the geographic reach of Matson's transportation network throughout the continental U.S. Its integrated, asset-light logistics services include rail intermodal, highway brokerage, warehousing, and less-than-container load freight consolidation and forwarding to Alaska.  Additional information about the Company is available at www.matson.com.


Investor Relations inquiries:

Lee Fishman

Matson, Inc.

510.628.4227

[email protected]

 

News Media inquiries:

Keoni Wagner

Matson, Inc.

510.628.4534

[email protected]

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/matson-to-announce-fourth-quarter-2017-results-on-february-20-2018-300592257.html

SOURCE Matson, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
