Long-Term Mattel (MAT) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Mattel, Inc.; Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal and state securities laws by Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) ("Mattel") and certain of its officers. Mattel designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide.

Last year, a Securities Class Action Complaint was filed on behalf of those who purchased securities of Mattel between October 20, 2016 and April 20, 2017. The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose adverse information regarding Mattel's business and prospects, including that prior to and during the Class Period, Mattel's retail customers were loaded with extremely high levels of unsold Mattel product and, as a consequence, Mattel was exposed to the heightened risk that it would have to issue its retailers financial concessions (in the form of sales adjustments, discounts, and promotions) to remove such excess inventory, as well as the heightened risk that Mattel would experience slower sales growth in future periods.

If you have held Mattel shares continuously before October 20, 2016 , you may have standing to hold Mattel harmless from the damage the officers and directors caused by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

If you are a Mattel shareholder continuously holding shares before October 20, 2016 , and are interested in learning more about your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker ([email protected] ) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

