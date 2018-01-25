Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Matthews International Corp    MATW

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Matthews International Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2018 | 08:01pm CET

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) announced that its Board of Directors declared, at its regularly scheduled meeting today, a dividend of $0.19 per share on the Company’s common stock.  The dividend is payable February 19, 2018 to stockholders of record February 5, 2018.

Matthews International Corporation is a global provider of brand solutions, memorialization products and industrial technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment is a leader in providing brand development, deployment and delivery services that help build our clients’ brands and consumers’ desire for them.  The Memorialization segment is a leading provider of memorialization products, including memorials, caskets and cremation equipment, primarily to cemetery and funeral home customers that help families move from grief to remembrance. The Industrial Technologies segment designs, manufactures and distributes marking, coding and industrial automation technologies and solutions. We have approximately 11,000 employees in more than 25 countries on six continents that are committed to delivering the highest quality products and services.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this release are included pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company’s actual results in future periods to be materially different from management’s expectations.  Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove correct.  Factors that could cause the Company’s results to differ materially from the results discussed in such forward-looking statements principally include changes in economic conditions, competitive environment, death rate, foreign currency exchange rates, technological factors beyond the Company’s control, and other factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact: Steven F. Nicola, 
Chief Financial Officer

Matthews International Corporation
Corporate Office
Two NorthShore Center
Pittsburgh, PA  15212-5851
Phone: (412) 442-8200
Fax:  (412) 442-8290

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL COR
08:01p Matthews International Declares Quarterly Dividend
01/11 Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Matthews Int..
01/03 Matthews International Announces First Quarter Earnings Release and Conferenc..
2017 SGK : 's Brand Development Agencies Win Prestigious Packaging Pentawards
2017 SGK : Presents "Key Strategies for Winning at the Digital Shelf" in Webinar
2017 MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION ( : MATW) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material ..
2017 MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creati..
2017 MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION ( : MATW) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosu..
2017 MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
2017 MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CORP : ex-dividend day
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02:02p Matthews declares $0.19 dividend
01/24 Notable earnings after Thursday?s close
01/11 Why Matthews International Has 55%-65% Downside Risk
2017 10%-Plus Increases Expected From 7 Dividend Growth Companies In December
2017 11 DIVIDEND INCREASES : November 13-17, 2017
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 561 M
EBIT 2018 196 M
Net income 2018 111 M
Debt 2018 201 M
Yield 2018 0,96%
P/E ratio 2018 15,67
P/E ratio 2019 14,53
EV / Sales 2018 1,24x
EV / Sales 2019 1,11x
Capitalization 1 733 M
Chart MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL COR
Duration : Period :
Matthews International Cor Technical Analysis Chart | MATW | US5771281012 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL COR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 77,7 $
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph C. Bartolacci President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. Turner Chairman
Steven F. Nicola Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Gregory S. Babe Director & Chief Technology Officer
Katherine Elizabeth Dietze Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CORP0.28%1 702
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-3.08%225 916
UNILEVER (NL)-0.17%170 297
UNILEVER-2.16%170 297
UNILEVER NV (ADR)2.82%170 035
RECKITT BENCKISER-0.14%69 276
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.