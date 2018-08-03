Log in
MAUREL & PROM
Maurel & Prom : Consolidated results at 30 June 2018

08/03/2018 | 06:31pm CEST

Paris, 3 August 2018, 6pm CEST

No. 11-18

Consolidated results at 30 June 2018

  • Solid operating performance in a context of favourable prices

    • o Sales up by 14% to €196m (US$237m)

    • o EBITDA up by 27% to €99m (US$120m)

    • o Operating income showing a profit of €53m (US$64m)

    • o Financial income showing major improvement from -€54m (-US$65m) to -€8m (-US$10m)

    • o Income from equity associates (Seplat) rose to €9m (US$11m)

    • o Sharp increase in net income to €20m (US$24m)

  • Strengthening of the balance sheet

    • o Reduction in net debt of -€28m in H1 2018

    • o Cash position up by €49m to €265m

Main financial aggregates at 30 June 2018:

in €m

H1 2018

H1 2017

Sales

EBITDA

Change 14% 27%

as % of sales

Operating income

Financial income

53 -8

19 -54

Share of income/loss of associates

Consolidated net income

Net cash flow from operating activities

Net cash position at the end of period

76 265

79 216

41%

At its meeting of 3 August 2018, chaired by Aussie B. Gautama, the Board of Directors of the Maurel & Prom Group approved the consolidated financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2018.

Michel Hochard, Maurel & Prom's Chief Executive Officer, said:

"In a more favourable economic environment, Maurel & Prom saw an improvement in its results in the first half of 2018, which was reflected in the sharp increase (+27%) in our EBITDA to €99 million. In the second half of the year we will be focusing our efforts on our drilling programme in Gabon and our organic and external growth opportunities."

Significant events

  • Safety at Work: our priority

As of June 30, 2018, the key indicators for the period are:

  • - Number of Fatalities (FAT) : 0(1)

  • - Lost Time Injury Frequency (LTIF) : 0.50(1)

  • - Total Recordable Injury Rate (TRIR) : 1.76(1)

(1) Based on 4 million hours worked

These indicators are to be correlated with the resumption of drilling activities on the Ezanga permit since the beginning of the year, for which a strengthening of the EHS-S processes for safety has been specifically developed. However, the Group recorded a number of incidents during the second quarter of 2018, leading us to reinforce our corrective and preventive actions.

  • Operations

Operated oil production in Gabon in first-half 2018 stood at 21,561 bopd, or 17,249 bopd for M&P's working interest.

Gas production in Tanzania reached new highs in the first half and posted output of 79.3 MMcf/d at 100%, or 38.1 MMcf/d for M&P's working interest. Since February 2018, the average operated production level has exceeded 80 MMcf/d, rising steadily to reach a record level of 89 MMcf/d in June 2018.

In the first half of 2018, exploration activities focused on preparation for drilling in Gabon, which is expected to begin at the end of 2018. In addition, a complementary seismic survey was carried out in Namibia on licenses 44 and 45.

  • Finances

Brent prices continued to rise in the first half of 2018. The average sale price of oil produced in Gabon was US$69.2/bbl in the first half of 2018, 36% higher than in the first half of 2017. This price increase resulted in consolidated sales2) of €196 million, up by 14% over the first half of 2017, despite a 13% drop in production in Gabon due to limited evacuation of oil volumes in the export pipeline, as requested by the operator, following pressure increases in the export pipeline from Cap Lopez. After consultation with other users, the level of production is gradually being restored (21,577 bopd in July).

The favourable price environment had a positive impact on the Group's margins. The EBITDA margin rose

from 45% of sales in the first half of 2017 to 51% in the first half of 2018. Current operating income amounted to €56 million in H1 2018, a clear improvement over H1 2017. As for the Group's operating income, this amounted to €53 million in H1 2018 versus €19 million in H1 2017.

(2) The entry into force of IFRS 15, mandatory from 1 January 2018, led the Group to change the way it recognises sales. Instead of being based on the Group's entitlements on the production delivered to the oil terminals ("entitlement method"), they are now calculated on the basis of liftings during the period. In accordance with IFRS 15, this change in accounting method was applied prospectively, without restating comparative periods. The effect on sales in first-half 2018 in Gabon was positive to the tune of some US$18 million, with lifted volumes exceeding production.

Financial income for first-half 2018 showed a loss of €8 million, which included in particular a net borrowing cost of -€9 million. The Group's refinancing in US dollars at the end of 2017 led to a significant reduction in the Group's exposure to foreign exchange risk. Foreign exchange income was a positive €1 million for the period, versus a loss of €33 million at 30 June 2017.

Income from equity associates stood at €9 million, reflecting the sharp improvement in Seplat's financial results (20.46% M&P) in H1 2018 following the return of its hydrocarbon production to the levels achieved before a force majeure was declared on the Transforcados export terminal (Nigeria) and higher gas production. Note that Seplat's investments in equity associates amounting to €134 million do not reflect the market value of M&P's share, which stood at €187 million at 30 June 2018.

After taking into account the above elements and a tax liability of €34 million, the Group's consolidated net income at 30 June 2018 was €20 million.

The Group's cash flow from operating activities amounted to €77 million in H1 2018. This was primarily used to finance investments of €31 million, for the most part in Gabon on the Ezanga production permit, and for interest payments on borrowings amounting to €7 million.

At 30 June 2018, the Group's cash position stood at €265 million and its net debt at €335 million.

The financial report as at 30 June 2018 is available on the Company's website at www.maureletprom.fr

French

English

Million

M

m

Million

pieds cubes

pc

cf

cubic feet

pieds cubes par jour

pc/j

cfpd

cubic feet per day

milliers de pieds cubes

kpc

Mcf

1,000 cubic feet

millions de pieds cubes

Mpc

MMcf

1,000 Mcf = million cubic feet

milliards de pieds cubes

Gpc

Bcf

billion cubic feet

baril

b

bbl

barrel

barils d'huile par jour

b/j

bopd

barrels of oil per day

milliers de barils

kb

Mbbl

1,000 barrels

millions de barils

Mb

MMbbl

1,000 Mbbl = million barrels

barils équivalent pétrole

bep

boe

barrels of oil equivalent

barils équivalent pétrole par jour

bep/j

boepd

barrels of oil equivalent per day

milliers de barils équivalent pétrole

kbep

Mboe

1,000 barrels of oil equivalent

millions de barils équivalent pétrole

Mbep

MMboe

1,000 Mbbl = million barrels of oil equivalent

For more information, visitwww.maureletprom.fr

Contacts

MAUREL & PROM

Press, shareholder and investor relations Tel: +33 (0)1 53 83 16 45 [email protected]

NewCap

Financial communications and investor relations Julie Coulot/Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 98 53 [email protected]

Media relations

Nicolas Merigeau

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98 [email protected]

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial position, results, business and industrial strategy of Maurel & Prom. By their very nature, such forward-looking statements consider risks and uncertainties based on events and circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. These projections are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, but that may prove to be incorrect and that depend on a number of risk factors, such as fluctuations in crude oil prices, changes in exchange rates, uncertainties related to the valuation of our oil reserves, actual rates of oil production and related costs, operational problems, political stability, legislative or regulatory reforms, or even wars, terrorism and sabotage.

Maurel & Prom is listed for trading on Euronext Paris

CAC All-Share - CAC Oil & Gas - Next 150 - PEA-PME and SRD eligible

Isin FR0000051070 / Bloomberg MAU.FP / Reuters MAUP.PA

Disclaimer

Établissements Maurel & Prom SA published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 16:30:02 UTC
