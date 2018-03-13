Max Resource : Appoints New CFO

DGAP-News: MAX Resource Corp. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Max Resource Corp. Appoints New CFO



13.03.2018 / 23:00

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2018) - MAX RESOURCE CORP. (TSXV: MXR) (OTC Pink: MXROF) (FSE: M1D) ('MXR' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Alexander Helmel as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Mr. Helmel has served as CFO and director of several junior mining and early stage venture companies within the Canadian capital markets including Lateral Gold Corp., Fandom Sports Media Corp., Tasca Resources Ltd., Giyani Gold Corp. and Windfire Capital Corp. Mr. Helmel focuses on corporate governance, private to public market transitions, the development of senior management teams, and corporate growth strategies.

Mr. Helmel replaces Mr. Mark Gelmon, who has resigned as Chief Financial Officer in order to focus on his other long-term business commitments. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Gelmon for his contribution to the Company and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

About Max Resource Corp.

Max Resource Corp., a Canadian-based exploration company, its focussed on acquiring advanced exploration projects which are located within the under-explored northern section of the richly endowed Andean Copper Belt of Colombia.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF MAX RESOURCE CORP.

'Brett Matich'

Brett Matich, CEO and President

Further information regarding the Company can be found on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com, or by contacting the Company directly at (604) 365 1522.

