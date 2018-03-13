Log in
MAX RESOURCE CORP
Max Resource Corp. Appoints New CFO

03/13/2018 | 11:05pm CET

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2018) - MAX RESOURCE CORP. (TSXV: MXR) (OTC Pink: MXROF) (FSE: M1D) ("MXR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Alexander Helmel as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Mr. Helmel has served as CFO and director of several junior mining and early stage venture companies within the Canadian capital markets including Lateral Gold Corp., Fandom Sports Media Corp., Tasca Resources Ltd., Giyani Gold Corp. and Windfire Capital Corp. Mr. Helmel focuses on corporate governance, private to public market transitions, the development of senior management teams, and corporate growth strategies.

Mr. Helmel replaces Mr. Mark Gelmon, who has resigned as Chief Financial Officer in order to focus on his other long-term business commitments. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Gelmon for his contribution to the Company and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

About Max Resource Corp.

Max Resource Corp., a Canadian-based exploration company, its focussed on acquiring advanced exploration projects which are located within the under-explored northern section of the richly endowed Andean Copper Belt of Colombia.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF MAX RESOURCE CORP.

"Brett Matich"                        

Brett Matich, CEO and President

Further information regarding the Company can be found on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com, or by contacting the Company directly at (604) 365 1522.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed as "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws.  All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements pertaining to completion of the Acquisition and any approvals required in connection with the Acquisition.  Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.  Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include:  changes in market conditions, unsuccessful exploration results, changes in the price of commodities (particularly copper), unanticipated changes in key management personnel and general social, economic or geo-political conditions.  Mining exploration and development is an inherently risky business.  Accordingly the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.  This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements.  These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.  The Company does not undertake to update any forward—looking statement that may be from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Brett Robert Matich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark N. Gelmon Chief Financial Officer
Stuart Wayne Rogers Director
Paul John Independent Director
Clarence J. Wendt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAX RESOURCE CORP0
BHP BILLITON PLC-5.33%115 031
BHP BILLITON LIMITED-2.23%115 031
RIO TINTO-5.80%92 973
RIO TINTO LIMITED-0.44%92 973
ANGLO AMERICAN12.22%33 819
