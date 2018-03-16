Maxar Technologies : Demonstrates the Power of Its Four Industry-Leading Brands at SATELLITE 2018

Maxar Technologies (“Maxar” or the “Company,” formerly MacDonald,
Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. Or MDA) (NYSE: MAXR; TSX: MAXR), a leading
global provider of advanced space technology solutions for commercial
and government markets, at this week’s SATELLITE
2018 conference in Washington, D.C., showcased the power of its
diversified commercial capabilities, including LEO and GEO satellite
systems for high-resolution Earth observation and communications;
next-generation, high-throughput technology; on-orbit servicing and
assembly; and advanced signal and imagery processing.
Maxar President and CEO Howard Lance delivered the opening keynote on
March 15, describing how Maxar is unlocking the power of four
market-leading space brands — MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant
Solutions — with unmatched capabilities and integrated solutions
expertise. He explained how the company is leveraging emerging
technologies and proven capabilities to feed the growing demand for
data, insights and communications that are driving a space renaissance
and helping to build a better world.
“The pace of change is certainly accelerating,” Lance said. “In this
moment, we’re on the verge of making breakthroughs across three of the
major vectors that I think about when I think about commercial space
investments. This is enabling commerce, enabling scientific advances,
and of course, enabling future exploration.”
“Imagine a world where communications can be ensured, and you could be
connected anywhere, anytime, regardless of the density of the population
in your area and in every single square kilometer of the planet. This
world is within our reach. Imagine a world where access to space is
low-cost and ubiquitous, so safe it becomes ordinary. This world is
within our reach. Imagine a world where real-time, persistent
surveillance of our ever-changing planet from space enables insights
that benefit both commercial and government missions, making the world a
safer place and helping us to solve acute problems like climate change,
poverty and disease. This world is within our reach.”
Also at the conference, Maxar Executive Vice President and Chief
Technology Officer Walter Scott discussed ways in which U.S. commercial
remote sensing regulations must be reformed during the panel,
“Commercial Earth Observation Data for Government: Use Cases and
Regulatory Pathway.” In order to unlock the U.S. commercial industry’s
potential to innovate, regulatory processes need to become more
expedient, transparent and narrowly applied, Scott said.
SSL Group President Dario Zamarian during the session, “Satellite
Manufacturers: Building for an Increasingly Interconnected World,”
discussed satellite manufacturing trends, including advancements in very
high throughput satellites to meet the growing demand for data
connectivity, and smaller standardized platforms that leverage software
and on-board processing to define the satellite’s performance.
Other Maxar leaders provided insights during panel sessions:
-
SSL Vice President of Space Infrastructure and Civil Space Al Tadros
discussed how robotics and on-orbit servicing will help define the
next-generation space infrastructure during the panel, “How In-Orbit
Servicing Benefits Commercial Space Businesses.”
-
DigitalGlobe Director of Business Development Kumar Navulur
participated in the panel, “Advances in Earth Imagery and Data
Capturing Technology.”
Held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.,
March 12-15, 2018, SATELLITE 2018 united more than 14,500 satellite and
space professionals from around the globe, offering a world-class
conference program driven by the industry’s leading experts, thought
leaders and innovators.
About Maxar
Maxar Technologies (formerly MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates) is a
leading global provider of advanced space technology solutions for
commercial and government markets including satellites, Earth imagery,
geospatial data and analytics, and is at the nexus of the new space
economy, developing and sustaining its infrastructure and delivering the
products, services, systems and solutions that make it possible. As a
trusted partner, Maxar Technologies provides unmatched end-to-end
advanced systems capabilities and integrated solutions expertise to help
our customers anticipate and address their most complex mission critical
challenges with confidence. With more than 6,500 employees in over 21
locations, the Maxar Technologies portfolio of commercial space brands
includes: SSL, MDA, DigitalGlobe, and Radiant Solutions. Every day
millions of people rely on Maxar Technologies to communicate, share
information and data, and deliver insights that empower a better world.
Maxar trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange
as MAXR. For more information visit www.maxar.com.
