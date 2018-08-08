Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Maxar Technologies Ltd. Investors (MAXR)

National Shareholder Rights Law Firm Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Maxar Technologies Ltd. (“Maxar” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MAXR) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On August 7, 2018, Spruce Point Capital published a report claiming that Maxar “has pulled one of the most aggressive accounting schemes Spruce Point has ever seen to inflate Non-IFRS earnings by 79%,” and that the Company’s “$3.7 billion of rising debt with almost no cash and free cash flow” necessitates that Maxar “eliminate its dividend immediately, or risk wiping out equity holders.”

On this news, Maxar’s share price fell more than 13% on August 7, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Maxar securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180807006011/en/