MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES, LTD. Girard Gibbs Announces Investigation on Behalf of MAXR Investors

Girard Gibbs LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Maxar Technologies, Ltd. (NYSE: MAXR) involving possible securities law violations.

To speak privately with an attorney regarding this class action lawsuit investigation, click here.

On August 7, 2018, Spruce Point Capital Management published a research report alleging that Maxar “has pulled one of the most aggressive accounting schemes Spruce Point has ever seen to inflate Non-IFRS earnings by 79%”.

Specifically, the report asserts that Maxar used its acquisition of DigitalGlobe “to inflate [its] intangible assets” and had “amended its post-retirement benefit plan to book one-time gains” in a manner that “was not fully disclosed across its investor communications”.

Following publication of the Spruce Point report, Maxar’s stock price fell more than 13% to close at $38.44 on August 7, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased or acquired share of MAXR and would like to speak privately with a securities attorney to learn more about the investigation or your legal rights as an investor, please visit our website or contact the securities team directly at (800) 254-9493.

