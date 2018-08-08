MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES, LTD. Girard Gibbs Announces Investigation on Behalf of MAXR Investors

Girard Gibbs LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Maxar
Technologies, Ltd. (NYSE: MAXR) involving possible securities law
violations.
On August 7, 2018, Spruce Point Capital Management published a research
report alleging that Maxar “has pulled one of the most aggressive
accounting schemes Spruce Point has ever seen to inflate Non-IFRS
earnings by 79%”.
Specifically, the report asserts that Maxar used its acquisition of
DigitalGlobe “to inflate [its] intangible assets” and had “amended its
post-retirement benefit plan to book one-time gains” in a manner that
“was not fully disclosed across its investor communications”.
Following publication of the Spruce Point report, Maxar’s stock price
fell more than 13% to close at $38.44 on August 7, 2018, thereby
injuring investors.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180807006018/en/