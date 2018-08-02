Maxar Technologies : Commends United States Senate Commerce Committee’s Approval of S. 3277

Maxar Technologies (formerly MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd.) (NYSE: MAXR; TSX: MAXR), a leading global provider of advanced space technology solutions for commercial and government markets, commends the U.S. Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee on the approval of a new bill that would simplify and bring clarity to regulations in the remote sensing industry.

The Space Frontier Act of 2018, S. 3277, was approved as amended without opposition on August 1 by the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee. The move follows the U.S. House of Representatives’ April 24 passage of the American Space Commerce Free Enterprise Act, H.R. 2809, which would modernize the licensing process for satellite remote sensing systems.

The bill now requires approval from the full Senate and coordination with the House of Representatives for approval of both House and Senate before being sent to the White House. If enacted, S. 3277 would update the Earth observation and commercial launch regulatory environments in the U.S., among other changes. Title II of the bill would streamline oversight of commercial Earth observation activities, creating a transparent and more organized process through which regulatory decisions would be made.

“Title II of the Space Frontier Act takes a significant step in modernizing the approval process for commercial remote sensing,” said Howard Lance, Chief Executive Officer and President of Maxar Technologies.

“Our commercial remote sensing satellites are the world’s best, but for years we have had to contend with regulatory delay and uncertainty. If enacted, the Space Frontier Act would provide a clear, transparent process with decisions being made in a predictable timeframe,” Lance said. “Maxar Technologies strongly supports the Space Frontier Act and we believe this would have a significant positive impact on our industry. We thank Space, Science, and Competitiveness Subcommittee Chairman Ted Cruz; Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee Ranking Member Bill Nelson; and Space, Science, and Competitiveness Subcommittee Ranking Member Ed Markey for their leadership in sponsoring this important legislation. We also thank Chairman John Thune and the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee for reporting it favorably today. We also appreciate the support of Sen. Cory Gardner.”

