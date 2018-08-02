Maxar Technologies : Commends United States Senate Commerce Committee’s Approval of S. 3277

Maxar Technologies (formerly MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd.)
(NYSE: MAXR; TSX: MAXR), a leading global provider of advanced space
technology solutions for commercial and government markets, commends the
U.S. Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee on the
approval of a new bill that would simplify and bring clarity to
regulations in the remote sensing industry.
The Space Frontier Act of 2018, S. 3277, was approved as amended without
opposition on August 1 by the Senate Commerce, Science, and
Transportation Committee. The move follows the U.S. House of
Representatives’ April 24 passage of the American Space Commerce Free
Enterprise Act, H.R. 2809, which would modernize the licensing process
for satellite remote sensing systems.
The bill now requires approval from the full Senate and coordination
with the House of Representatives for approval of both House and Senate
before being sent to the White House. If enacted, S. 3277 would update
the Earth observation and commercial launch regulatory environments in
the U.S., among other changes. Title II of the bill would streamline
oversight of commercial Earth observation activities, creating a
transparent and more organized process through which regulatory
decisions would be made.
“Title II of the Space Frontier Act takes a significant step in
modernizing the approval process for commercial remote sensing,” said
Howard Lance, Chief Executive Officer and President of Maxar
Technologies.
“Our commercial remote sensing satellites are the world’s best, but for
years we have had to contend with regulatory delay and uncertainty. If
enacted, the Space Frontier Act would provide a clear, transparent
process with decisions being made in a predictable timeframe,” Lance
said. “Maxar Technologies strongly supports the Space Frontier Act and
we believe this would have a significant positive impact on our
industry. We thank Space, Science, and Competitiveness Subcommittee
Chairman Ted Cruz; Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee
Ranking Member Bill Nelson; and Space, Science, and Competitiveness
Subcommittee Ranking Member Ed Markey for their leadership in sponsoring
this important legislation. We also thank Chairman John Thune and the
Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee for reporting it
favorably today. We also appreciate the support of Sen. Cory Gardner.”
About Maxar Technologies
Maxar Technologies (formerly MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates) is a
leading global provider of advanced space technology solutions for
commercial and government markets including satellites, Earth imagery,
robotics, geospatial data, and analytics. As a trusted partner, Maxar
Technologies provides unmatched integrated capabilities, solutions and
expertise to help customers anticipate and address their most complex
mission-critical challenges with confidence. With more than 6,500
employees in over 31 locations, the Maxar Technologies portfolio of
commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe, and Radiant
Solutions. Every day, billions of people rely on Maxar Technologies to
communicate, share information and data, and deliver insights that Build
a Better World. Maxar trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York
Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180802006020/en/